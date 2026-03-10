‘Equal pay for equal work’: PUNBUS contractual drivers and conductors win pay parity with Punjab Roadways staff

The Punjab and Haryana High Court says equal pay for equal work applies to PUNBUS contractual staff as their duties match those of Punjab Roadways employees.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 04:37 PM IST
PunbusThe Punjab and Haryana High Court said the distinction drawn between PUNBUS and Punjab Roadways appeared artificial given their unified administrative framework and shared operational structure. (File photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled in favour of contractual drivers and conductors employed by the Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS), holding that they are entitled to pay parity with regular employees of Punjab Roadways under the principle of equal pay for equal work.

In an order uploaded on Monday, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed the speaking orders dated July 2, 2019, and September 13, 2024, passed by PUNBUS rejecting the petitioners’ claim for benefits of the minimum regular pay scale.

The petitioners, who have been working as drivers and conductors with PUNBUS since 2010, said some of them were shifted to a contractual arrangement in 2015 after undergoing a formal selection process that included written tests, skill tests, verification of qualifications and licences, and medical fitness checks.

They argued that they perform duties identical to those carried out by regular drivers and conductors in Punjab Roadways. According to the petitioners, they operate the same category of buses on public routes, follow the same working hours and routes, and face the same operational risks, including road safety responsibilities and accident liabilities. Their work also involves passenger handling, ticketing, and accountability under the same supervisory structure.

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the employees possess the same educational qualifications, technical licences, and experience as regular staff. It was also pointed out that disciplinary fines imposed on contractual staff are received by the general manager of Punjab Roadways, indicating common administrative control.

The court was further informed that duty rosters for the petitioners are prepared by regular Punjab Roadways clerks and that the administrative structure of both organisations is closely integrated. Official communications are issued on letterheads bearing the designation “Office of Director, State Transport Punjab-cum-Managing Director, Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited”, reflecting unified oversight.

‘Artificial distinction drawn between PUNBUS and Punjab Roadways’

The court held that the impugned orders were arbitrary because they failed to undertake any meaningful comparison of the qualifications, duties and responsibilities of the two sets of employees. It observed that the authorities relied mainly on contractual clauses and misapplied observations from earlier judgments.
Justice Brar said the distinction drawn between PUNBUS and Punjab Roadways appeared artificial given their unified administrative framework under the director of State Transport Punjab and the shared operational structure of the state-run transport system.

The court quashed the impugned orders and directed that the petitioners be given the benefit of the minimum regular pay scale, including basic pay and grade pay, along with dearness allowance, on par with regular drivers and conductors of Punjab Roadways.

It also ordered the release of consequential arrears from the respective dates of engagement or from October 26, 2016, whichever is earlier, along with interest at 12 per cent per annum until payment.

The judgment further directed the authorities to consider the petitioners for regularisation under the relevant Punjab law of 2016 or on the basis of their long service of over a decade. The court said the ruling would operate as a judgment in rem, potentially extending similar benefits to other similarly placed PUNBUS employees. A judgment in rem applies to property rather than to specific individuals.

