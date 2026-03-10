‘Equal pay for equal work’: PUNBUS contractual drivers and conductors win pay parity with Punjab Roadways staff

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said the distinction drawn between PUNBUS and Punjab Roadways appeared artificial given their unified administrative framework and shared operational structure. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled in favour of contractual drivers and conductors employed by the Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS), holding that they are entitled to pay parity with regular employees of Punjab Roadways under the principle of equal pay for equal work.

In an order uploaded on Monday, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed the speaking orders dated July 2, 2019, and September 13, 2024, passed by PUNBUS rejecting the petitioners’ claim for benefits of the minimum regular pay scale.

The petitioners, who have been working as drivers and conductors with PUNBUS since 2010, said some of them were shifted to a contractual arrangement in 2015 after undergoing a formal selection process that included written tests, skill tests, verification of qualifications and licences, and medical fitness checks.