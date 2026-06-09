‘Personal interest litigation’: Puducherry ‘coolie’ fined Rs 1 lakh for weaponising PIL to block petrol pump

The Madras High Court has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a “coolie” who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against a proposed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) petrol pump in Puducherry, holding that he “weaponised the extraordinary jurisdiction” of the court for “personal interests”.

A bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was hearing a petition filed by one G Alagar challenging an appellate order dated March 19 and the subsequent ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) issued on April 15 for the establishment of the petrol pump.

“The factual findings of the competent authorities require no interference, and the petition is fundamentally a personal interest litigation under the guise of a public interest litigation,” the bench said on June 8, holding that the petitioner had sought to invoke the court’s PIL jurisdiction despite being an adjoining landowner directly affected by the project.

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the petitioner to pay the amount within four weeks. Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the petitioner to pay the amount within four weeks.

‘Plea tainted by personal interest’

The petitioner has completely failed to demonstrate any arbitrariness, malice, or violation of fundamental rights, the court noted.

The liberalisation of locus standi was intended to be a weapon for the downtrodden, not a tool for individuals seeking to enforce private or proprietary rights.

Furthermore, the petition is heavily tainted by personal interest and the suppression of prior litigation on the identical subject matter, making it a clear abuse of the judicial process.

It correctly distinguished between a natural water body and a drainage channel based on physical verification and expert reports.

Since the petitioner has actively weaponised the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court for personal interests and suppressed material facts regarding prior litigation, we deem it necessary to impose costs to safeguard the judicial process from vexatious petitions, it said.

The petitioner is directed to pay costs of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

Court questions PIL credentials

The petition sought to quash approvals granted for setting up a petrol and diesel retail outlet at Karuvadikuppam and Saram revenue villages (land parcel with survey numbers situated in two revenue villages) in Puducherry. Alagar alleged that the proposed outlet violated environmental, safety and planning norms and should not have been permitted to operate.

Before examining the merits of the challenge, however, the court first turned its attention to whether the petition qualified as a genuine public interest litigation.

The judges noted that the rules governing PILs require a petitioner to disclose that he has no personal interest in the matter and that the litigation is not motivated by private gain or ulterior motives.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in State of Uttaranchal v Balwant Singh Chaufal, the bench observed that PILs were conceived as a tool to secure justice for disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of society, not as a mechanism to pursue personal grievances.

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Adjacent landowner cannot claim public interest

A significant factor in the court’s reasoning was the petitioner’s admitted status as the owner of land adjacent to the proposed fuel station site.

According to the judgment, Alagar described himself as a “coolie” and a land and house broker.

During the hearing, his counsel also acknowledged that he owned property next to the site where the fuel station was proposed.

The bench said this fact alone stripped the petition of its public character.

The grievance ventilated is individualistic and tied directly to personal property interests, private motives, or neighbourhood friction rather than the collective, grave public injury required to trigger this court’s extraordinary public interest jurisdiction, the court held.

The judges warned that entertaining such petitions would undermine the very purpose of PIL jurisprudence and burden courts with private disputes dressed up as public causes.

Earlier cases were not disclosed

The court also took exception to what it described as the suppression of material facts. It was brought to the court’s notice that earlier petitions challenging the same fuel station project had already been filed.

One such writ petition had been dismissed with costs of Rs 1 lakh, while another remained pending before the high court. Despite this, the petitioner claimed ignorance of the earlier proceedings.

The bench held that the failure to disclose these developments amounted to suppression of material facts and was sufficient to justify dismissal of the case.

What were the objections?

The petitioner had raised a series of objections to the project, including claims that residential apartments were located within prohibited distances of the proposed outlet.

A canal and a water body known as “Vannan Madu” existed close to the site.

Electrical transformers were located dangerously near the project.

Another fuel station already existed within a prohibited radius.

The site frontage was inadequate under applicable norms, and prior approvals from road authorities had not been obtained.

The petitioner argued that these deficiencies rendered the approvals illegal.

Authorities found no violation

The bench, however, noted that the appellate authority had conducted an extensive examination before overturning an earlier decision refusing the NOC.

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Official reports from the Oulgaret Municipality and the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee concluded that the channel near the site was not a natural water body but a wastewater drainage canal used for urban runoff.

The court also noted that local authorities had confirmed that “Vannan Madu” no longer physically existed and that the area had long been occupied by public infrastructure, including a public works department pump house and an Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinic.

The judges rejected the argument that government funding for dredging activities transformed the drainage channel into a protected water body.

“Dredging of drainage channels is a routine municipal maintenance activity carried out to prevent urban water-logging and flooding,” the judgment noted.

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HC refuses to reassess technical findings

On the issue of safety clearances, the court relied on reports from technical authorities. The electricity department had certified that the distance between nearby transformers and the proposed fuel station layout exceeded 21 feet and was compliant with safety requirements.

Authorities had also confirmed that the site was located within a mixed commercial zone under the comprehensive development plan-2036.

The bench reiterated the settled principle that courts exercising jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution cannot act as appellate authorities and re-evaluate technical findings unless they are shown to be perverse or illegal.

Finding no arbitrariness or procedural irregularity in the decision-making process, the court refused to interfere with the approvals granted to HPCL.

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Rs 1 lakh cost to be paid

Concluding that the petition lacked both maintainability and merit, the bench dismissed it in its entirety.

The court directed Alagar to pay the costs of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within four weeks. It also closed all connected miscellaneous petitions.