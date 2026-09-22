Public wealth must serve common good, free from fraud: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that prolonged custody alone could not justify bail when material witnesses were yet to be examined and the trial had not progressed sufficiently. (Image generated using AI)

The national economy and public wealth must serve the common good unhindered by fraud, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has noted and dismissed a man’s bail plea in a 2024 money-laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate. The court said economic offences can corrode democracy and strike at the national economy and national interest.

Justice Sumeet Goel dismissed the bail plea of Sukhwinder Singh Kharour, who is facing a money-laundering case linked to an alleged cloud-storage investment scheme. Kharour has been in custody since February 28, 2025.

“At the core of our constitutional and legal jurisprudence lies the imperative that the national economy and public wealth must subserve the common good and vision of a welfare state, unhindered by fraudulent depredations. It is this mandate of distributive justice and egalitarian welfare that economic offence(s) violently subvert. Economic Offence(s) corrode the fabric of democracy and are committed with total disregard to the rights and interest of the nation and are committed by breach of trust and faith and are against the national economy and national interest,” the court said on September 18.