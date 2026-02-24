Public trust, not personal fiefdom: Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Ludhiana Dera chief to reveal bank records

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that trial court erred in declining production of financial records relating to income, expenditure, donations, bank accounts and assets of the Dera. (Image is created using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently upheld the order directing the head of the Dera Nirmal Kutiya of Johalan to present the accounts record of the Dera, observing that it is associated with a “public character” and cannot be an exclusive or individual property of any party.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal, on February 18, was hearing two revision petitions filed by one Sant Jaspal Singh and another, Baba Jeet Singh, the head of Dera, in a dispute relating to the alleged mismanagement of Dera funds.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal noted that there were specific allegations with instances of using funds of Dera for personal gain.

Both of these petitioners were challenging the orders passed by the previous courts against each other, where one appellate court directed Baba Jeet Singh to produce the account details but declined the request of Sant Jaspal, who sought the appointment of a receiver for managing the Dera property.