Public deities v. trustee: Why Orissa High Court rejected 50-year-old claim over Anandpur temple land

The Orissa High Court recently dismissed a 50-year-old claim of a man over temple land, observing that the marfatdar, trustee of the temple, had no right to sell the property of public deities without statutory permission in the Anandpur village deity property dispute case.

Justice A C Behera was hearing the second appeal filed by one Ankura Charana Sahoo, claiming the ownership of temple land based on a 1967 sale deed executed by the then-marfatdar, Mahendra Nath Dutta, of the temple of the deities Shri Rasika Ray Thakura and Shri Laxmijanardan Thakura Bije.

“Shri Rasika Ray Thakura and Shri Laxmijanardan Thakura are the village deities of village Anandapur, and they are the public deities. Then, at this juncture, without permission of the Endowment Commissioner…, the Marfatdar of the said deities, i.e., Mahendra Nath Dutta, had no right to alienate the suit property,” the Orissa High Court said in its February 20 order.