PT teacher loses finger playing basketball at mall’s fun zone, wins Rs 8.22 lakh payout

The complainant alleged that he had to undergo amputation of the finger. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Himachal Pradesh has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 8.22 lakh as compensation to a 31-year-old physical education teacher who lost his left ring finger after it got caught in a basketball rim while playing at a trampoline park inside a mall.

President Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur also directed the operators of the mall and the gaming department to jointly and severally pay Rs 25,000 to the complainant.

“It is established that there is negligence on the part of opposite parties no 1, 2, 4 & 6 (mall and operators of gaming section). In our considered opinion even otherwise the opposite parties no 1, 2, 4 & 6 cannot escape liability merely by describing the incident as an accident,” the order read.