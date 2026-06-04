Punjab and Haryana High Court puts brakes on regularisation of outsourced PRTC staff

The PRTC employees had approached the High Court seeking regularisation, equal pay and service benefits at par with regular staff, along with protection against termination. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed a single judge’s order directing the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to regularise the services of employees engaged through an outsourcing agency, putting the relief granted to the workers on hold for now.

A division bench of Justice Sanjay Vashisth and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by PRTC against the April 22 judgment in favour of a group of outsourced employees led by Rohi Ram.

The bench issued notice to the respondents and fixed August 31 for further hearing. It also ordered that the case be heard along with another pending appeal involving the same issue. In the meantime, the court directed that status quo be maintained regarding the services of the employees concerned.