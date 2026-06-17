Provide all amenities to visually impaired man and his mother living in poverty, Supreme Court tells Odisha

Taking suo motu cognisance of news reports highlighting the plight of a poverty-stricken visually impaired man and his aged mother in Odisha, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state government to provide them with all basic amenities.
A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana also asked the Odisha government to furnish a compliance report. “The State of Odisha and its authorities are directed to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to Radhika Bhue and her son Japa Bhue till further orders. A status report to this effect, giving full details of the amenities extended to the mother and the son, shall be filed,” the order said.
The top court directed that Japa be engaged as a paid para-legal volunteer so that he can work among specially-abled persons to sensitise them about their rights and to make them aware of the benefits under Central and State schemes which they can avail of. The news reports had highlighted how a 56-year-old Japa Bhue and his elderly mother Radhika Bhue, residents of Subarnapur district, had been struggling to sustain themselves after the death of his father recently.
The top court registered proceedings under the title, ‘In Re: Ensuring Basic Human Dignity And Social Security For Differently Abled Citizens Living In Extreme Poverty And Other Ancillary Issues’. Tuesday, the state authorities informed the bench that the mother had been allotted a house and that Japa was living with her. Besides, houses had also been allotted to his brothers, the state counsel submitted. The counsel also submitted that Radhika was being given a monthly pension of Rs 3,500 and Japa too was receiving a similar amount under disability pension. They were also being provided with free rice.
The top court said that Japa may be entitled to a separate dwelling unit and asked the state legal services authority to examine this and take it up with the government, if he is found to be eligible. The bench directed the state to file an affidavit through an official, not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, explaining details of the pensions being provided to Radhika Japa, as well as any social security benefits being provided to them under State or Central schemes.