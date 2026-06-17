Provide all amenities to visually impaired man and his mother living in poverty, Supreme Court tells Odisha

The top court said that Japa may be entitled to a separate dwelling unit and asked the state legal services authority to examine this and take it up with the government, if he is found to be eligible.

Taking suo motu cognisance of news reports highlighting the plight of a poverty-stricken visually impaired man and his aged mother in Odisha, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state government to provide them with all basic amenities.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana also asked the Odisha government to furnish a compliance report. “The State of Odisha and its authorities are directed to ensure that all basic amenities are made available to Radhika Bhue and her son Japa Bhue till further orders. A status report to this effect, giving full details of the amenities extended to the mother and the son, shall be filed,” the order said.