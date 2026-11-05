Prove tenancy first, Telangana High Court to landlord in 19-year row over Rs 56,000 dues

A woman has won a nearly 19-year-old property dispute after the Telangana High Court set aside an eviction order passed against her over alleged unpaid rent and maintenance of Rs 56,000. The court held that a landlord must first prove the existence of a tenancy and cannot simply rely on a visual comparison of disputed signatures to prove it.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy was hearing S Shashi Rekha’s civil revision petition against a June 13, 2017 judgment of the Chief Judge of the City Small Causes Court, Hyderabad. The appellate court had reversed the Rent Controller’s dismissal of an eviction petition filed by Kothapalli Madhusudhan Rao.

“Denial of the tenancy or of the title of the landlord is not the same as wilful default in payment of rent… The burden of proving the due execution of a disputed document lies on the party relying on it,” the court said on November 3. It held that producing an agreement alone does not prove its execution and warned against comparing disputed signatures without expert assistance.

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The eviction dispute began in 2007 when Madhusudhan Rao sought to evict Shashi Rekha from a portion of a building in West Marredpally, Secunderabad. The woman, however, said her mother, Venkatamma, was the tenant and had agreed to purchase the property.

Landlord claims Rs 56,000 in dues

Madhusudhan Rao said he had rented the premises to Shashi Rekha for 11 months from October 27, 2004, at Rs 2,400 a month. He alleged that 20 months’ rent remained unpaid, from January 2006 to August 2007, totalling Rs 48,000. He also sought Rs 8,000 for electricity and borewell maintenance.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy restored the Rent Controller’s July 2011 dismissal of the eviction petition. Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy restored the Rent Controller’s July 2011 dismissal of the eviction petition.

Shashi Rekha denied signing the rental agreement, saying her mother paid Rs 600 rent and Rs 300 maintenance. She said Venkatamma had agreed to buy the property for Rs 3 lakh. However, when the landlord failed to complete the sale and transfer the property in her name, she approached a court in 2007 seeking an order directing him to execute the sale deed. The court ruled in her favour, following which a sale deed was executed in her name in 2024.

The landlord produced the rental agreement and testified in support of his claim. One attesting witness was examined, but his evidence was later disregarded. The other two witnesses were not examined. No handwriting expert’s opinion or rent receipts were produced.

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On July 14, 2011, the Rent Controller held that execution of the agreement and the landlord-tenant relationship had not been proved, and dismissed the eviction petition. However, on June 13, 2017, the appellate court (City Small Causes Court, Hyderabad) reversed this decision. It compared the disputed signature on the rental agreement with Shashi Rekha’s signatures on court documents, found them similar and directed her to vacate the premises within two months.

HC rejects signature comparison

The high court held that this approach was legally unsustainable. Referring to a Supreme Court ruling, it said courts may compare disputed and admitted signatures, but doing so without expert assistance is hazardous.

The agreement was dated October 27, 2004, but the comparison documents were filed from 2007. The appellate court did not analyse the signature’s characteristics.

The high court clarified that the landlord had to establish the signature’s genuineness. Shashi Rekha did not have to establish forgery before the landlord proved that she had executed the agreement.

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The court noted the landlord’s admission that he had agreed to sell the property to Venkatamma and that a sale deed was eventually executed in her favour in 2024.

The landlord challenged the civil court’s decree in favour of Venkatamma but no stay of his appeal was shown. The high court said an appeal does not automatically stay a decree and did not examine the appeal’s merits.

It added that the rule preventing a tenant from disputing a landlord’s title applies only after tenancy is established. It cannot replace proof of that relationship.

The appellate court had not determined the rent, default period or amount due, and no records proved non-payment. Merely denying the existence of a tenancy, the high court said, could not amount to wilful default in paying rent.

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The court allowed Shashi Rekha’s petition, set aside the appellate judgment and restored the Rent Controller’s July 14, 2011 dismissal of the eviction petition. During the proceedings, Shashi Rekha had deposited Rs 1 lakh pursuant to an interim order of the high court. After allowing her petition, the court permitted her to withdraw the amount along with any accrued interest.