Supreme Court special hearing tomorrow on plea against Delhi clampdown on protests

Protests in Delhi: SC to hear on Sunday plea seeking contempt action against authorities for alleged violation of its Oct 9 direction.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 08:57 PM IST
A bus full of detainees being brought in to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in BawanaA bus full of detainees being brought in to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana. (Source: Express Photo)
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Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking contempt action against authorities for alleged violation of its Oct 9 direction on Sunday, PTI reported.

Earlier today, around 6000 people were detained in several parts of the national capital. Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and others were detained as they reached Delhi Airport.

Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha member John Brittas were also detained, to be released later in the day.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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