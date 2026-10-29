‘Protest can’t be nipped in the bud’: How a crematorium sit-in won High Court approval

The Madras High Court recently allowed residents of Sitharkadu village in Tamil Nadu to stage a unique sit-in protest inside a cremation ground against alleged air pollution from a rice mill operated by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, observing that the right to protest cannot be nipped in the bud.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, in an order dated October 15, quashed the police order denying permission for the protest and directed the authorities to allow the villagers to hold it from November 29, subject to conditions to ensure that it remains peaceful.

“By indulging in a protest and bringing to the notice of the authorities the alleged pollution that has been caused by the Modern Rice Mill being run by an entity over which the State of Tamil Nadu exercises control, the petitioner and the residents of Sitharkadu village are merely implementing their fundamental duties under Articles 51A(a) & 51A(g) of the Constitution of India. Such a protest cannot be nipped in the bud,” the court said.