Anti-CEC Protest Hearing Supreme Court Live Updates: Pleas against detentions, SIR

Police detained protesters during the protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026. Photo: Praveen Khanna

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a batch of petitions alleging illegal detentions, assault on protesters, and contempt plea concerning restrictions on metro and train services, during the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. The court will also hear a petition filed by the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Petitions before court: The petitions include a challenge to the closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest. It also includes a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating the October 9 order on the operation of metro and train services in Delhi amid the protest. The pleas allege illegal detentions and assault on protesters, journalists and lawyers. The court will also hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a petition seeking the court’s intervention over the gathering of Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders inside the court premises on October 12.

Story continues below this ad Previous hearing: The Supreme Court on October 11 had directed the authorities to ensure that there are no illegal detentions, free and smooth movement of people is allowed, Metro and train services function normally, and internet services are not disrupted, subject to law and order conditions. A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana held a special sitting to hear petitions challenging the restrictions put in place, allegedly in contempt of the court’s directions to ensure there is “no complete prohibition on movement of Metro/ trains”, and the detention of protesters including political leaders. Saying that there was a prima facie contempt case, the bench issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file affidavits and submit compliance reports. Live Updates Oct 15, 2026 09:48 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Two-judge bench to hear A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will hear the matter today.

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