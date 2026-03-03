Protest at AI Impact Summit: Delhi HC stays sessions court order, IYC chief to be released on bail

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a sessions court order that had halted the release of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib in relation to the shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit on February 20.

After being in police custody for four days, Chib was granted bail by a magistrate court on February 28, which also refused further police custody. The same day, the Delhi Police moved the sessions court challenging the order, and a sessions judge stayed the magistrate court’s order until the next hearing, scheduled for March 6. The move sent Chib to judicial custody instead of releasing him on bail.

The sessions court, while staying the magistrate court order, had relied on the law laid down by a 2024 Supreme Court judgment in the case of Parvinder Singh Khurana versus Enforcement Directorate (ED), where it had held that “ex-parte stay of the bail order should not be granted” and the power be exercised “only in rare and very exceptional cases”.

In a petition moved by Chib challenging the sessions court’s stay, Justice Saurabh Banerjee noted that while the SC’s precedent has been cited by the sessions court, “however the stay has been granted…without according as to what is the “…rare and very exceptional case…”” argument put forth by the sessions court to stay the magistrate’s order granting bail.

Justice Banerjee went on to stay the sessions court order, which in effect brings the magistrate court’s order into effect, paving way for the IYC chief to be out on bail.

During the hearing, addressing the prosecution, Justice Banerjee orally remarked, “Some application of mind has to be there. Why did it come to the conclusion that this was a rare and exceptional case…what is rare, what is exceptional?..Where an exception, rarity has been carved out,…then all the more reason (for the court to give its reasoning)..”

While bail bonds have been filled out, the release warrant is expected to be executed only on Tuesday, said Chib’s lawyer Bhanu Malhotra.

The magistrate court — Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vanshika Mehta —while granting bail to Chib, had said, “No person shall be devoid of liberty on mere conjectures or primarily because the co-accused persons are yet to be arrested… to curtail liberty, a strong explanation must be put forth.”

The IYC chief’s petition will next be heard on April 1.

On February 20, at around noon, a group of men had entered Hall 7 of the summit at Bharat Mandapam wearing jackets and sweaters during the AI India Impact Summit. Underneath, they were wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture printed on them. They allegedly removed the jackets and sweaters and started raising “anti-national” slogans at the hall. Police have described Chib as the “main conspirator and mastermind” behind the protest.

Police have alleged that the incident was not spontaneous but executed after prior planning and that their initial probe has revealed structured allocation of roles, concealment tactics and coordinated post-incident movement. Thirteen others, all members and office-bearers of IYC, have also been arrested in the case.