Two women in live-in relationship: Why court ordered immediate police protection without checking risk levels

The counsel for the two women petitioners said they had approached the Patiala SSP seeking protection, but no action was taken on their representation. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened to protect a same-sex couple, ruling that LGBTQ+ individuals and inter-caste couples must receive immediate police protection without having to prove a direct threat to their lives. Citing landmark Supreme Court observations on social stigma, the court ordered authorities to safeguard two women in a live-in relationship from family backlash.

Justice H S Grewal directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala, to consider the same-sex couple’s representation and take immediate necessary steps to protect them from the alleged threat posed by their families.

“Relying on the Supreme Court’s precedent, wherein it said …the court must acknowledge that some intimate partners may face social stigma …therefore, a court while dealing with a petition for police protection by intimate partners on the grounds that they are a same sex, transgender, inter-faith or inter-caste couple must grant an ad-interim measure, such as immediately granting police protection to the petitioners, before establishing the threshold requirement of being at grave risk of violence and abuse,” the May 22 order noted.