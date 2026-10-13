Property row can’t leave aged widow without dignity: Madras High Court orders daily check

The Madras High Court has directed the Puducherry Police to visit a 73-year-old widow’s home every day to ensure that she has food, medicines and a safe place to live, while facilitating her return to the disputed property. The court also directed her adopted son to pay Rs 15,000 a month towards her maintenance, holding that a property dispute cannot leave an elderly woman without security, dignity and basic care.

Justice Shamim Ahmed was hearing a plea by one Mahalakshmi, who challenged an appellate court’s stay on a magistrate’s order granting her the right to reside in the house. The proceedings arose as part of a case registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

“Protective legislation concerning senior citizens cannot be reduced to a mere monetary arrangement when the very residence and physical security of an aged person are in issue. The relief granted must be meaningful and capable of protecting the person whom the legislation seeks to protect…,” the court observed on October 9.

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“The pendency of such proceedings (relating to property dispute), by itself, cannot be treated as a ground to deprive an aggrieved woman of the protection available to her under the Domestic Violence Act, particularly at the interim stage,” it added.

The high court clarified that its directions were interim and did not decide ownership of the property. “A house may be a subject matter of litigation, but for an aged woman who has spent several decades of her life therein, it also represents her sense of security, dignity and belonging,” the court said.

Justice Shamim Ahmed said monthly payments alone could not exhaust the responsibilities towards an elderly woman. Justice Shamim Ahmed said monthly payments alone could not exhaust the responsibilities towards an elderly woman.

Mahalakshmi said that she and her late husband had no biological children and had adopted and raised Moorthy as their son. She alleged that after her husband’s death, the relationship deteriorated and she was forced to leave the house.

What the dispute is about

According to the order, Mahalakshmi’s husband, Jayabal, died on June 9, 2023. He had executed a will in favour of Moorthy concerning the property, while protecting Mahalakshmi’s life interest and right of residence during her lifetime, she claimed.

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Mahalakshmi alleged that her daughter-in-law assaulted her following a quarrel on December 30, 2024. A complaint was lodged and a criminal case registered in 2025. She further claimed she was dispossessed and had to take shelter with a relative. She also alleged that some of her gold jewellery had been taken away.

She then approached the Mahila Court in Puducherry, under the Domestic Violence Act. The judicial magistrate found, in the preliminary stage, that a domestic relationship existed and the premises constituted a shared household. The magistrate granted her a residence order and directed both sides not to disturb each other’s residence, with police assistance available if necessary.

Moorthy and his wife challenged the decision before the III additional sessions judge, Puducherry. On July 13, 2026, the appellate court stayed the order on the condition that Moorthy pay Rs 15,000 a month towards alternative accommodation. Mahalakshmi challenged the decision, arguing that the payment did not adequately protect her right of residence.

Dispute can’t defeat interim protection

The respondents said title and possession disputes were pending before a civil court. They also said Mahalakshmi had approached the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Tribunal, arguing that proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act should not be used to determine ownership indirectly.

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The high court said pending property proceedings could not, by themselves, deprive an aggrieved woman of interim protection under the Domestic Violence Act. It referred to Section 17, which recognises a woman’s right to reside in a shared household irrespective of whether she has a right, title or beneficial interest in it. Section 19 empowers a magistrate to pass residence orders.

The court said the monthly payment could not, by itself, exhaust the responsibilities towards an elderly woman who may need food, clothing, medical care, security and a dignified place to live.

Police to check food, medicines, safety daily

Staying the appellate court’s July 13 order, the high court restored the magistrate’s residence and protection orders pending further proceedings. It directed the district magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, Puducherry, to facilitate Mahalakshmi’s safe return.

The respondents must not obstruct her peaceful residence or subject her to physical, verbal, emotional or economic abuse. Moorthy must pay Rs 15,000 a month towards maintenance by the 15th of each month from October 2026, until further orders. The respondents must also ensure she receives food three times a day, proper clothing, essential medicines and other necessities.

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The jurisdictional police must assign a constable, preferably accompanied by a woman constable, to visit the house daily and check whether Mahalakshmi is living peacefully and receiving necessities. Daily compliance reports must be submitted to senior police authorities, and the senior superintendent of police must place a consolidated report before the high court. The police must also act promptly on complaints of obstruction, threats, assault, neglect or other domestic violence.

The court clarified that its interim directions did not confer ownership on Mahalakshmi. The property’s title, the validity of the will and the parties’ competing claims remain open for adjudication by the competent court. The matter is listed for further hearing on October 29, when the high court is also to consider the compliance report.