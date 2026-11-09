Property papers kept as loan security missing, Delhi High Court awards widow Rs 3 lakh

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal j... Read More
The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities concerned to pay Rs 3 lakh in costs to a widow after losing the original property documents of her DDA flat, which had been deposited with them as security for a home loan taken by her late husband.
Justice Amit Mahajan also directed the authorities to reconstruct the missing documents at their own expense, observing that a public authority cannot escape its obligation by giving certified copies after losing the documents entrusted to it.
“The lodging of a lost document information report and supply of certified copies cannot be regarded as a complete restitution for the loss caused to the petitioner. A public authority cannot escape its obligation by simply handing over certified copies after losing valuable documents entrusted to it,” the November 5 order read.
The petitioner said that she is the widow and the legal heir of her husband, who was sanctioned a house-building advance (HBA) of Rs 1.25 lakh during his service at Pusa Polytechnic to purchase a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flat.
As security for the advance, the original property documents, including the mortgage deed, memorandum, flat plan, possession slip, insurance policy and title deed, were deposited with the government authorities. The petitioner alleged that the original documents in the official custody of the authorities were lost, because of which she was unable to sell the property.
The high court noted that the petitioner’s hardship was further aggravated by having to continuously pursue the matter before the authorities for over a decade.
“The record reflects that repeated representations, reminders and personal visits were made by the petitioner from the year 2013. Despite such persistent efforts, and notwithstanding the clearance of HBA, the original documents were not returned and they also admittedly became non traceable while in the custody of the respondents,” the order read.
The judge directed the respondent authorities to reconstruct the documents originally deposited as HBA security and hand over the same to the petitioner within six weeks. It further directed them to bear all the expenditure associated with the loss, including the charges for obtaining certified records, their reconstruction, and all other incidental expenses.
The court also instructed the authorities to inform the relevant departments about the loss to prevent any fraudulent use of the missing originals. Considering the prolonged administrative apathy that caused hardship to the petitioner, it imposed Rs 3 lakh costs on the authorities.