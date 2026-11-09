Property papers kept as loan security missing, Delhi High Court awards widow Rs 3 lakh

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities concerned to pay Rs 3 lakh in costs to a widow after losing the original property documents of her DDA flat, which had been deposited with them as security for a home loan taken by her late husband.

Justice Amit Mahajan also directed the authorities to reconstruct the missing documents at their own expense, observing that a public authority cannot escape its obligation by giving certified copies after losing the documents entrusted to it.

“The lodging of a lost document information report and supply of certified copies cannot be regarded as a complete restitution for the loss caused to the petitioner. A public authority cannot escape its obligation by simply handing over certified copies after losing valuable documents entrusted to it,” the November 5 order read.