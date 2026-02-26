Promotion wipes past adverse records: Madhya Pradesh High Court remands head constable’s termination for fresh penalty

The Madhya Pradesh High Court found that the head constable was absent from duty for a considerable period of 197 days. (Image is created using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently clarified that a promotion “wipes all the past records”, and cannot be considered for awarding a major penalty of dismissal from service, while remanding the dismissal of a head constable back to the disciplinary authority for reconsideration of an appropriate punishment.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Pradeep Mittal were hearing the appeal of a head constable, Ajay Singh Verma, whose challenge to the termination from service was previously dismissed by the court in 2013.

“The promotion given to him (the head constable) in 2014 had wiped out all his past record, which could not have been considered for awarding major punishment of dismissal from service,” the high court said in its order.