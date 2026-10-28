Promotion not matter of right, rules MP High Court over ex-Railways worker’s 1986 claim

Observing that the promotion cannot be claimed as a matter of “right” without establishing eligibility under service rules, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected a former railway employee’s plea for retrospective promotion from 1986 and over Rs 45 lakh in consequential salary arrears.

Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke held that without establishing entitlement to promotion and consequential pay fixation under service rules, salary differences could not be claimed based on personal assessment.

The October 22 order said, “Promotion cannot be claimed as a matter of course solely on the ground that the employee had been discharging duties or that other employees may have received a particular benefit. The claim must be founded upon the applicable recruitment and service rules, the prescribed eligibility conditions, and the relevant service record.”