‘Promised’ overseas job, got no visa: Man wins Rs 75,000 from recruitment agency

The commission noted that the man allegedly paid Rs 50,000 for visa processing after being assured of vacancies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by the recruitement agency. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Kerala has found a recruitment agency deficient in service and ordered it to refund Rs 50,000 and pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a hotel management graduate who was allegedly promised overseas employment but never received a work visa.

President P V Jayarajan, along with members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R of Thiruvananthapuram district, was hearing the complaint filed by one Akshay Raveendran, who allegedly paid Rs 50,000 for visa processing after being assured of vacancies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by one Muraleedhara, the proprietor of Lobo Offshore Recruitment.

“In the light of the documents produced by the complainant, we find that the complainant has succeeded in proving his case and there is deficiency in service from the side of the opposite party (Muraleedharan); hence, the opposite party is liable to compensate the complainant,” the June 30 order read.