Promised marriage in 2018 but backed out over ‘kundali mismatch’: Why Delhi High Court denied bail to man accused of deceit

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of establishing physical relations with his partner over several years on the assurance of marriage and later backing out on the ground of “kundali mismatch”.

The relationship began in the easy familiarity of college corridors in 2018 and, according to the woman, matured into a promise of marriage by families, rings and repeated assurances of matching horoscopes, and has now culminated in criminal proceedings before the court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma held that when a promise is repeatedly reinforced and later withdrawn on a contradictory pretext, it may prima facie attract Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual relations induced by deceit and refused regular bail to the man.