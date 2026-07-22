‘Promised’ Lakshwadeep beach resort got homestay, Punjab couple wins Rs 1.3 lakh

The couple alleged that the travel company failed to provide the promised accommodation during their Agatti Island vacation, housing them in a "substandard" homestay.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiJul 22, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Agatti Island consumer court caseThe couple had alleged that they were provided a sub-standard homestay instead of promised resort. (Image generated using AI)
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The Patiala district consumer commission has directed a Mohali-based travel company to refund Rs 1.2 lakh and pay Rs 10,000 compensation to a couple after it allegedly failed to provide the promised accommodation during their Agatti Island vacation in Lakshadweep, housing them in a “substandard” homestay.

President Pushvinder Singh and member G S Nagi found that the services provided by the company were not as per the terms and conditions of the agreement between the parties, as a homestay was provided to the complainants instead of a stay in a four-star hotel.

“The services provided by the OP to the complainant during their first tour to Agatti were not as per the terms and conditions of the agreement as a home stay was provided to the complainants instead of stay in a four star hotel as per the terms and conditions of the agreement,” the order dated June 30 read.

Vacation gone wrong

According to the complaint, the couple booked an Agatti Island tour package for May 8 to 11, 2024, after purchasing a holiday membership from the company for Rs 1.2 lakh. They alleged that the company had promised accommodation at the deluxe beach resort but, shortly before the trip, demanded an additional Rs 21,500, which they paid under compelling circumstances.

The complainants said that upon reaching Agatti, they were instead accommodated in a substandard homestay. It was further alleged that despite making repeated telephone calls to the company during their stay, they received no assistance. After returning, they served a legal notice seeking a refund, but the company failed to respond, prompting them to approach the consumer commission.

The commission decided to proceed ex parte after the travel company refused to accept the notice of the complaint.

The commission found that the complainants had paid Rs 1.2 lakh to the company for availing holidays for 5 nights 6 days for each year in five years from the date on which the agreement was executed between the parties. It found that the services provided by the company to the complainant were not as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.

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It also noted that the travel company did not appear to rebut the allegations despite receiving notice of the complaint. “The OP did not appear to rebut the contentions of the complainant despite receipt of notice and chose to remain exparte. As such, we deem it fit to allow the complaint,” it said.

The commission therefore partly allowed the complaint to refund Rs 1.2 lakh. It also ordered the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the complainants and ordered compliance with the order within 45 days.

Takeaway

The ruling emphasises that travel companies must provide the services they promise at the time of booking. Substituting agreed accommodation with an inferior alternative without the customer’s consent amounts to a deficiency in service, making the service provider liable to refund the amount paid and compensate consumers for the inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab helpline: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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