‘Promised’ Lakshwadeep beach resort got homestay, Punjab couple wins Rs 1.3 lakh

The couple had alleged that they were provided a sub-standard homestay instead of promised resort. (Image generated using AI)

The Patiala district consumer commission has directed a Mohali-based travel company to refund Rs 1.2 lakh and pay Rs 10,000 compensation to a couple after it allegedly failed to provide the promised accommodation during their Agatti Island vacation in Lakshadweep, housing them in a “substandard” homestay.

President Pushvinder Singh and member G S Nagi found that the services provided by the company were not as per the terms and conditions of the agreement between the parties, as a homestay was provided to the complainants instead of a stay in a four-star hotel.

“The services provided by the OP to the complainant during their first tour to Agatti were not as per the terms and conditions of the agreement as a home stay was provided to the complainants instead of stay in a four star hotel as per the terms and conditions of the agreement,” the order dated June 30 read.