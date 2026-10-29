Promised hotel, helicopter ride missing, man wins Rs 43,000 from travel booking portal

A man who booked a Vaishno Devi tour package for six people through a travel booking portal encountered missing hotel arrangements and a disrupted helicopter trip at the destination, forcing the group to make their own arrangements. A Rajasthan district consumer commission has now directed the company to refund him Rs 32,000 for deficiency in service.

A bench of president Devendra Mohan Mathur and member Pawan Kumar Bhardwaj also ordered payment of Rs 11,000 as compensation and litigation costs. The commission underscored that it was the duty of the opposite party (company) to provide the facilities as represented to the complainant, arrange helicopter services, and accommodate the complainant in the hotel that had been booked.

“However, the opposite party failed to provide the promised services and thereby committed deficiency in service,” the October 26 order held.

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No promised hotel, transport

The complainant had booked a tour package with the travel portal, which included hotel accommodation and flight schedules for Jammu and Kashmir by paying Rs 67,000. He stated that they were promised a round-trip helicopter service from Katra to Sanjichhat for Vaishno Devi darshan, accommodation at a good hotel in Jammu, along with local transport and luggage handling.

The complainant alleged that the opposite party failed to properly arrange the promised hotel accommodation and travel itinerary. He claimed that no one came to pick up the group at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir as promised. He further alleged that, without prior notice, they were provided accommodation in a lower-tier hotel, and transport to the Katra helipad was not arranged.

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The man further alleged that despite having boarding passes, they were not allowed onto the helicopter due to misbehavior by the travel agency’s representative, which forced them to visit the shrine using their own means. Thereafter, he sent a legal notice to the company but received no compensation, prompting him to file this consumer complaint.

Complainant abused staff: Travel firm

The tour and travel agency claimed that the hotel booking was canceled because the agent failed to make the payment on time. They argued that the complainant arrived at Jammu airport, where their driver picked up the group and drove them directly to the Katra helipad on time.

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They alleged that after receiving boarding passes, the complainant got into an argument and verbally abused the staff of the helicopter service, which led them to deny the group permission to board.

Deficient service: Commission

The commission noted that the tour and travel company failed to file an affidavit in evidence or submit any solid proof to support their defense or show that they took steps to resolve the deficiencies in their services.

It determined that the tour company committed a clear deficiency in service by failing to provide the promised hotel and denying the helicopter facility, despite the complainant holding valid boarding passes.

“The complainant had collectively booked a tour package for six members. However, due to deficiency in the services of the opposite party, the complainant had to face difficulties from time to time, which caused mental agony to the complainant,” the commission observed.

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Takeaway

This judgment reinforces that travel agencies must deliver the accommodation, transport and other facilities promised in a tour package. Failure to arrange it can amount to deficiency in service, attracting refund and compensation. It also highlights the importance of maintaining evidence and substantiating claims when defending consumer complaints.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan helpline: 0141-2372237) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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