Promised Canada PR despite being ineligible, Kerala man wins Rs 1.85 lakh from firm

A young aspirant, holding a dream to work and settle in Canada, a family living in a rented place, a disabled father working as a security guard, borrowed money to fulfill his son’s dream, but all came to a dead end when they got to know that the immigration firm they were paying was allegedly exploiting their vulnerabilities.

Now, in this matter, the Kollam District Consumer Commission in Kerala held that a professional agency cannot treat the aspirations of a “financially vulnerable” applicant merely as an opportunity to collect an advance, and directed the agency to refund Rs 75,000, with payment of Rs 65,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and hardship, and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

A bench of presiding member S K Sheela and member Stanly Harold also awarded Rs 35,806 towards consequential expenses, including Rs 13,806 for World Education Services (WES) credential evaluation, Rs 10,000 for IELTS coaching, and Rs 12,000 for travel and university documentation. The youth incurred these expenses on the agency’s advice.

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“…the opposite party failed to exercise the professional care reasonably expected of an immigration consultancy and adopted a misleading practice in obtaining and retaining the complainant’s money,” the commission said on October 31.

The commission emphasised that the loss of Rs 75,000 was a substantial deprivation for this family as they managed it in a distressed economic condition. “The money represented borrowed resources and considerable personal sacrifice,” it added.

‘Young person seeking to improve his prospects’

Underlining that the complainant is a young person seeking to improve his prospects through migration with a family living in rented accommodation, an existing educational-loan burden, and a father with a physical disability who worked as a security guard and borrowed money to meet the agency’s demand, the order stated that these circumstances do not dispense with proof of deficiency, but once deficiency is established, they are relevant to understanding its consequences.

“A professional agency cannot treat the aspirations of a financially vulnerable applicant merely as an opportunity to collect an advance and thereafter answer substantive grievances with general encouragement and a non-refund endorsement,” the order held. The commission said that such conduct undermines the trust on which the consultancy relationship rests.

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The ruling pointed out that the printed statement that the fees are non-refundable cannot, by itself, justify retention of the entire advance when the foundation of the engagement is challenged on the ground of misleading counselling and deficient service.

Agency allegedly exploited youth’s Canada dream

The complainant alleged that the immigration consultancy company had induced him to avail its services by falsely assuring him that he was eligible to obtain permanent residency in Canada. He alleged that one of the senior consultants at the consultancy informed him that he could pursue Canadian permanent residency despite possessing only a three-year diploma in Mechanical Engineering and having no work experience.

According to the complainant, the service charges were fixed at Rs 1.50 lakh, of which he paid Rs 75,000 in cash and executed an agreement. He claimed that he also paid Rs 10,000 towards IELTS coaching, on the assurance that securing the prescribed IELTS scores and subsequently acquiring work experience would improve his prospects of obtaining permanent residency. On the instruction of the firm, he also incurred approximately Rs 13,806 towards the WES credential evaluation and over Rs 10,000 towards travel to Arunachal Pradesh and procurement of university documents.

The complainant stated that the WES report assessed his diploma as equivalent to secondary school education in Canada, and when he consulted other immigration agencies, he was informed that his educational qualification was insufficient for the proposed immigration process.

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He alleged that the firm had accepted payment without assessing his eligibility and continued to give misleading assurances even after the WES report was received. Thereafter, he requested a refund, but alleged that they failed.

Stating that his father is a person with disability and employed as a security guard, and had borrowed money to meet the expenses, he alleged that the loss of money and his prolonged efforts over six years to obtain redress caused considerable financial hardship, mental agony, and harassment. After the initial representation, the commission said that the firm did not appear before further, and the complaint was proceeded with without the version of the opposite party.

The commission does not hold that an immigration consultant guarantees the grant of permanent residency. Its obligation is to exercise reasonable professional care, provide truthful advice, and perform the services for which consideration is collected. Here, the opposite party has not produced the application records, assessment sheets, processing history, or other material evidencing that services commensurate with the amount retained were rendered.

Takeaway

The order placed emphasis on the fact that the immigration consultancy cannot exploit vulnerable people just to get the money and deny a refund after deficiency in service. The Judgement held the firm liable to refund, despite the mention in their agreement that the amount is non-refundable, noting that the printed statement that the fees are non-refundable cannot, by itself, justify retention of the entire advance when the foundation of the engagement is challenged on the ground of misleading counselling and deficient service.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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