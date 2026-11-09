Promised ‘Canada job’ but never got it, man wins Rs 5.6 lakh from immigration firm

A man paid an immigration consultancy around Rs 4.7 lakh in 2013-14 after being promised assistance in securing a job offer in Canada within 15 to 18 months. Nearly 13 years later, the national consumer commission has upheld directions requiring the consultancy to refund him Rs 1.80 lakh and USD 4,400 (approximately Rs 2.70 lakh in November 2014) paid to its Dubai-based associate firm, besides paying Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation expenses.

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) president Justice A P Sahi, and member Bharat Kumar Pandya heard a revision petition by a private immigration consultancy firm, challenging a March 25 order of the Punjab State Consumer Commission in favour of Harpreet Singh of Amritsar.

“The petitioner cannot simply rely on the respondent’s bad luck in not getting the job-offer or immigration, particularly when no positive evidence of efforts made by the petitioner was placed on record,” the commission observed, dismissing the petition on October 30.

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The dispute arose from agreements that Harpreet Singh had entered into with the private immigration consultancy firm in September 2013 for Canadian immigration. He alleged that they had promised him positive results within 15 to 18 months. However, the firm denied deficiency in service and maintained that it had performed its contractual role.

Paid consultancy, Dubai associate

Singh, an ITI diploma holder with 19 years’ experience, said a representative of the firm explained the immigration process to him. He signed two agreements on September 19, 2013, and paid Rs 1,68,540 and Rs 33,708. On November 3, 2014, he paid a further USD 4,400 to the firm’s associate company in Dubai. The payment was around Rs 2.70 lakh, taking his total to Rs 4.7 lakh. Singh alleged that no job offer followed and that his repeated requests for updates went unanswered.

The firm said it received incomplete documents initially and submitted his profile to Job Bank Canada, the Canadian government‘s official online employment platform, on October 2, 2015. It said employers did not select his resume and that selection and visa decisions were beyond its control. It also maintained that its role was limited to preparing and filing the immigration application, not guaranteeing a job or visa.

The agreement, the commission noted, provided nine months for a job offer. The immigration firm received fees in September 2013, but submitted the man’s profile to Job Bank Canada only in October 2015. It had not explained the delay or produced proper evidence of the services provided.

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The NCDRC also rejected the firm’s argument that the March 2, 2020 complaint was time-barred. The firm relied on Singh’s May 12, 2016 refund request, arguing that a later communication could not revive limitation.

But the commission noted further communication on November 16, 2018, and said the firm had never told Singh that all efforts were exhausted or that no further action was possible. Singh, therefore, continued to have a legitimate expectation of a positive outcome, the commission said, holding that the complaint was within limitation on the facts of the case.

Refund order also covers Dubai payment

The private immigration consultancy firm argued that it could not be held responsible for USD 4,400 paid directly to GSBC, which it described as a separate legal entity under an independent agreement.

Relying on an earlier decision involving the firm, the NCDRC held that, on the facts, the GSBC payment had to be treated as a payment to the firm.

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The Amritsar district commission had earlier directed the firm to refund Rs 2.02 lakh with 7 per cent annual interest, USD 4,400 with interest, Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation expenses. The Punjab State Commission modified the refund in rupees to Rs 1.80 lakh, after excluding Rs 22,248 towards government taxes, while retaining the other relief.

Takeaway

Consumers should verify an immigration consultancy’s promised services, timelines and refund conditions in writing, seek regular updates with documentary proof of work, and not rely solely on verbal assurances of overseas jobs or immigration.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact consumer helpline in their respective states or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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