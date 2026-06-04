Professor clicked unknown link, lost Rs 2.6 lakh: Delhi High Court relieves SBI of liability

The man’s counsel argued that the banker-customer relationship is both contractual and fiduciary in nature and that the bank owes a corresponding duty of care towards its customer. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently observed that customer negligence in digital banking is not confined to sharing OTPs and may also extend to clicking on suspicious links that compromise banking credentials, while allowing the State Bank of India (SBI)’s appeal against an order directing it to reimburse Rs 2.60 lakh lost in an alleged cyber fraud.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that in the context of evolving cyber frauds, a customer’s duty of care includes exercising caution while interacting with unknown links and applications, as such actions may expose sensitive banking credentials to misuse.

“In matters involving digital banking fraud, customer negligence cannot be confined solely to cases of express disclosure of OTPs or passwords. Compromise of such credentials may also occur where a customer interacts with suspicious links or unknown applications, thereby exposing the banking credentials to misuse,” read the May 29 order, which relieved the SBI of the liability.