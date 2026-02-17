Produce pen drive with speech videos given to Sonam Wangchuk: Supreme Court

With Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s lawyers insisting that he was not initially given four videos of his speeches which were cited to justify his detention under the National Security Act, 1980, the Supreme Court on Monday directed that the pen drive in which the clips were supplied to him along with other reported speeches, be produced before it.

“Heard Kapil Sibal, learned counsel. The learned senior counsel would submit that the pen drive furnished to detenue on 29th September, 2025, is in his custody. As such, we direct the same pen drive in his custody shall be obtained in a sealed box by the jail authorities, which shall be sealed in his presence and be forwarded to this court in a sealed box by the superintendent of jail, and Additional Advocate General, appearing for Rajasthan, shall ensure compliance with the same,” a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice P.B. Varale ordered.