‘Process becomes punishment’: Calcutta High Court uses ‘filter theory’ to shield husband’s brother in dowry case

The Calcutta High Court quashed dowry case against brother-in-law, applying ‘filter theory’ while allowing prosecution to proceed against the husband.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 03:00 PM IST
calcutta high court dowry casessThe Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a husband and brother-in-law against the dowry case. (Image generated using AI)
Noticing a rise in the “process becoming a punishment” in matrimonial cases, the Calcutta High Court has quashed dowry and cruelty charges against the brother-in-law of a woman who filed a case against her husband and him for the alleged crime.

While allowing the proceedings against the husband, Justice Uday Kumar said that in matrimonial disputes, we are increasingly witnessing a phenomenon where the “process becomes the punishment”.

Underscoring the necessity to prevent the misuse of Section 498A of the IPC, the order stated, “Our duty is not a binary choice between total dismissal or total allowance; it is a duty to act as a gatekeeper and ‘filter’ the proceedings.”

The order added that forcing a relative to undergo a protracted criminal trial based on “soft grievances” constitutes a manifest travesty of justice and a violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Also Read | Orissa High Court warns against ‘sweeping roping in’ of in-laws in dowry cases: ‘Criminal law not retaliation instrument’

The court applied the “filter theory” jurisprudence and said that by quashing the case against the brother-in-law, the court filters out the “background noise” while keeping the “core conflict” intact.

Dowry case against husnad and brother-in-law

  • The case originated from a 2017 FIR filed by a woman against her husband, a practicing advocate, and her brother-in-law.
  • The couple was married in 2005 and has twin daughters.
  • The wife alleged that following a decade of sustained physical and mental cruelty linked to dowry demands, she was physically assaulted and ousted from her home on March 30, 2017, after her father failed to provide Rs 1 lakh for a four-wheeler.
  • Conversely, the husband maintained that the wife left voluntarily to pursue an extramarital affair.
  • He relied heavily on a “no-complaint” declaration signed by the wife’s father on the day of her departure, asserting that the criminal case was a “counter-blast” to his previously filed suit for the restitution of conjugal rights.
  • Appearing for the petitioner-husband, advocate Aritra Bhattacharyya argued that the criminal machinery has been weaponised as a “counter-blast” to the husband’s prior filing of a matrimonial suit for restitution of conjugal rights.
  • Bhattacharyya further stated that the FIR of the wife is a “counterblast” to the husband’s matrimonial suit and emphasised the 12-year delay in reporting dowry demands and the father’s “no-complaint” declaration as evidence of a manufactured case.
  • Appearing for the state and the opposite party, advocate Bitasok Banerjee argued that the “no-complaint” letter and the allegations of an extramarital affair are factual defences which must be tested in the crucible of a trial.
  • Banerjee stated that once the charge sheet is filed, the high court cannot usurp the functions of a trial court.
  • He argued that “mini-trials” are prohibited under Section 482 and that the veracity of the father’s “no-complaint” letter is a matter of evidence to be adjudicated below.

‘Husband’s veracity must be tested’

  • The court finds it imperative to distinguish between “status-based implication” and “act-based liability.”
  • The mere status of being a relative (in-law) of the husband does not suffice to sustain a prosecution; criminal liability must be individualised, requiring a surgical scrutiny of the specific roles attributed to each accused.
  • The allegations against the brother-in-law are that he “regularly abused her in a drunken condition,” and joined in the general demand for dowry, and are found to be general and omnibus in nature.
  • The court finds a total absence of specific dates, times, or overt acts of cruelty attributed specifically to him.
  • The case against the husband, however, stands on a different footing.
  • The complainant has alleged specific demands of Rs 1 lakh for a four-wheeler and a specific instance of physical ouster in 2017.
Also Read | Husband killed wife for dowry: Why Kerala High Court invokes rare ‘Slayer Rule’ to block him from her property
  • While the “no-complaint” declaration signed by her father is a potent weapon for the husband’s defense, its validity and the circumstances under which it was signed are questions of fact.
  • The “Defense-Evidence Bar” at the threshold stage prevents this court from accepting the “no-complaint” letter as absolute truth.
  • Its veracity must be tested in the “crucible of a trial,” as argued by the state.
  • The court, therefore, applies the “Filter Theory” of jurisprudence under Section 482.
  • If a relative is accused only of “mental torture” or “general abuse” without specific details, there is no “fact” to dispute.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society.

 

