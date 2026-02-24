‘Process becomes punishment’: Calcutta High Court uses ‘filter theory’ to shield husband’s brother in dowry case

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a husband and brother-in-law against the dowry case. (Image generated using AI)

Noticing a rise in the “process becoming a punishment” in matrimonial cases, the Calcutta High Court has quashed dowry and cruelty charges against the brother-in-law of a woman who filed a case against her husband and him for the alleged crime.

While allowing the proceedings against the husband, Justice Uday Kumar said that in matrimonial disputes, we are increasingly witnessing a phenomenon where the “process becomes the punishment”.

Underscoring the necessity to prevent the misuse of Section 498A of the IPC, the order stated, “Our duty is not a binary choice between total dismissal or total allowance; it is a duty to act as a gatekeeper and ‘filter’ the proceedings.”