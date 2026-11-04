Proceedings can’t stand paralysed, says Allahabad High Court after lawyers block courtroom entry

Amidst lawyers’ protest over the alleged misconduct by Justice Ajay Bhanot, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday expressed concern after a group of lawyers allegedly blocked the courtroom’s entry doors, preventing court staff from entering through the main gate.

A bench of Justices Ajay Bhanot and Divesh Chandra Samant recorded in the order that it had to ask the court staff to enter the courtroom through the door meant for judges after lawyers blocked the main entrance. The bench also observed that the lawyers had gathered outside the courtroom and were creating noise that impeded judicial proceedings.

“A number of lawyers who are standing outside the Court have blocked the entry doors of the Court. The Court staff was prevented from entering the Court room through main gate by the aforesaid lawyers. In this wake, we asked the staff to enter the Court room from the door which is meant for the Judges. The Court proceedings cannot stand paralysed on account of lawyers who are deliberately absenting themselves from duty. A large number of lawyers have gathered outside the Court and are creating a noise which is impeding the process of Court,” the court observed in its order.