Proceedings can’t stand paralysed, says Allahabad High Court after lawyers block courtroom entry

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Amidst lawyers’ protest over the alleged misconduct by Justice Ajay Bhanot, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday expressed concern after a group of lawyers allegedly blocked the courtroom’s entry doors, preventing court staff from entering through the main gate.
A bench of Justices Ajay Bhanot and Divesh Chandra Samant recorded in the order that it had to ask the court staff to enter the courtroom through the door meant for judges after lawyers blocked the main entrance. The bench also observed that the lawyers had gathered outside the courtroom and were creating noise that impeded judicial proceedings.
“A number of lawyers who are standing outside the Court have blocked the entry doors of the Court. The Court staff was prevented from entering the Court room through main gate by the aforesaid lawyers. In this wake, we asked the staff to enter the Court room from the door which is meant for the Judges. The Court proceedings cannot stand paralysed on account of lawyers who are deliberately absenting themselves from duty. A large number of lawyers have gathered outside the Court and are creating a noise which is impeding the process of Court,” the court observed in its order.
The court directed the government advocate to submit a report explaining the absence of government advocates from the courtroom. The observations came while the bench was hearing a writ petition seeking relief in an FIR alleging sexual relations on the false promise of marriage.
The Court had earlier initiated contempt action after a lawyers’ protest spiraled out of control, resulting in furniture being hurled inside the courtroom of Justice Ajay Bhanot. The demonstration followed a call by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association to boycott the judge over allegations of mistreating a lawyer. Calling the conduct of the lawyers as “absolutely contemptuous”, the court had directed the Registrar (Protocol) to obtain CCTV footage outside the judge’s courtroom and “identify the lawyers involved”. He directed the Registrar (Protocol) to obtain CCTV footage from cameras installed outside the court number 66, identify the lawyers involved and submit a report by the next date of listing.
In a communication dated October 27, the Bar Association alleged that the judge threatened to send the lawyer to jail and also ridiculed another senior counsel during the proceedings. Taking serious objection to the alleged treatment of the lawyers, the association urged the Chief Justice to intervene and take cognisance of the incident. It also warned that its members would boycott Justice Bhanot’s court if no action was taken over the allegations.
The letter, addressed to the Chief Justice through the registrar general, sought action over the alleged incident and claimed that a government advocate had rebuked the lawyer and complained to the judge, who allegedly pointed a finger at him and ordered that he be sent to jail.
When the lawyer sought forgiveness, the judge compelled him to apologise to the police officer, the letter alleged.