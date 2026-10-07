RSS worker’s case against Priyank Kharge, Nalapad stayed over filing authority

Priyank Kharge's remarks come against the backdrop of a Bill aiming to prevent groups such as the RSS from using public premises without permission. (File photo)

A Bengaluru sessions court on Wednesday stayed all further proceedings in the criminal defamation case initiated against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad by Tejas A, who claimed to be a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer.

“The authority to file the complaint is a primary requirement, and under the said circumstance, the impugned order passed by the learned Magistrate requires examination in this revision,” the court said in an interim order.

Senior advocates Sandesh J Chouta and Vikram Huilgol, appearing for the Congress leaders, argued that the magistrate court took cognisance of the RSS volunteer’s complaint without deciding his competence to file it. They also argued that Tejas had failed to produce proof to show that he is a member of the RSS.