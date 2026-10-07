RSS worker’s case against Priyank Kharge, Nalapad stayed over filing authority

A Bengaluru sessions court on Wednesday stayed all further proceedings in the criminal defamation case initiated against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad by Tejas A, who claimed to be a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer.
“The authority to file the complaint is a primary requirement, and under the said circumstance, the impugned order passed by the learned Magistrate requires examination in this revision,” the court said in an interim order.
Senior advocates Sandesh J Chouta and Vikram Huilgol, appearing for the Congress leaders, argued that the magistrate court took cognisance of the RSS volunteer’s complaint without deciding his competence to file it. They also argued that Tejas had failed to produce proof to show that he is a member of the RSS.
In the absence of any material to show that the complainant is an RSS member and an aggrieved person, the defamation complaint is not maintainable, they added.
The advocates also spoke about the RSS’s mode of enrolling members.
In his complaint, Tejas A claimed the Congress leaders made public statements attributing unlawful, antisocial, and objectionable activities to the RSS and its members, and portrayed the organisation in a negative light.
Review of complainant’s competence crucial
The sessions court noted that the magistrate had held that the matter regarding Tejas’s competence to file the defamation complaint needed to be decided during trial. It further said the purpose of this revision would be defeated if the proceedings in the matter continued.
The sessions court thus stayed all proceedings on the complaint till the next date of hearing, October 30.
The interim order came after the Karnataka High Court last week directed the two Congress leaders who sought the quashing of the case to file a revision petition in the sessions court.