Prisons employee denied regularisation in 2016, Jammu and Kashmir High court steps in

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has upheld an order directing the regularisation of a prisons department employee appointed on an ad hoc basis in 2001, with service benefits from May 2016, when three of his similarly placed colleagues were regularised. The court dismissed the government’s challenge, ruling that he had been wrongly denied regularisation for not producing a typing-speed certificate that was not mandatory under the recruitment rules.

Justices Sanjeev Kumar and M A Chowdhary were hearing the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s challenge to a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order directing Susheel Kumar’s regularisation as a junior assistant from May 21, 2016, with related service benefits. The administration argued that he had not produced the required typing-speed certificate when appointed in 2001.

“The respondent is held entitled to the benefit of regularisation… We do not find that the respondent was not eligible to hold the post of Junior Assistant at the time he was initially engaged as such on ad hoc basis. His case has, therefore, not been considered in right perspective and he has been clearly discriminated vis-a-vis the persons similarly situated,” the court said on October 5.

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The dispute concerned whether Kumar could be denied regularisation for not producing a certificate showing a typing speed of 35 words per minute when he was appointed. The high court held that the recruitment rules required typing proficiency at the prescribed speed but did not make a certificate from a typing institute an essential eligibility condition.

Employee appointed in 2001

Kumar was appointed as a junior assistant against a clear vacancy in the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department on an ad hoc basis through an order dated September 5, 2001. He had completed his 10+2 qualification from the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education.

Justices Sanjeev Kumar and M A Chowdhary held that Susheel Kumar was discriminated against despite being similarly placed to three junior assistants who were regularised in May 2016. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Sanjeev Kumar and M A Chowdhary held that Susheel Kumar was discriminated against despite being similarly placed to three junior assistants who were regularised in May 2016. (Image enhanced using AI)

According to the order, he continued performing the duties of a junior assistant and received commendation certificates from senior officers. He approached the court seeking regularisation from September 4, 2008, with related benefits under a government order. Alternatively, he sought regularisation under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010, from September 4, 2008, after completing seven years of ad hoc service.

His petition was transferred to the CAT following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and registered there in 2020. The administration opposed his claim, arguing that he had not produced the typing-speed certificate at the time of his initial appointment.

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3 colleagues regularised in May 2016

Kumar’s case was considered under the 2010 Act alongside those of three other ad hoc junior assistants, Rajesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh and Subath Wani, who were regularised through an order dated May 21, 2016. In Susheel Kumar’s case, however, the recommendation for regularisation was made subject to relaxation of the requirement concerning submission of the typing certificate.

The prisons department approached the government seeking relaxation, but the request was not accepted. On February 9, the tribunal ruled that Kumar could not be treated differently from the three employees who had been regularised in similar circumstances.

It directed the authorities to regularise him from the date his colleagues were made permanent, with consequential benefits, including pay fixation and seniority. The Union Territory administration challenged this decision before the high court.

Recruitment rules didn’t require certificate

Examining the government’s argument, the high court considered the recruitment rules governing junior assistants in the prison department. The bench noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Jails (Sub-ordinate) Recruitment Rules, issued in 1979, prescribed matriculation or an equivalent qualification and knowledge of typewriting at a speed of at least 30 words per minute.

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The qualification was later amended to require 10+2 or an equivalent qualification and typing knowledge of at least 35 words per minute. The court said that even under the rules in force after subsequent amendments, producing a certificate from a typing institute showing a speed of 35 words per minute was not an essential eligibility condition.

“The requirement of the Rules is that a person should have a knowledge of type writing of not less than 35 words per minute,” the bench said. It noted that Kumar had continuously performed the duties of a junior assistant since September 5, 2001. They said the absence of a certificate at the time of appointment did not establish that he lacked the required typing ability.

The high court noted that Kumar later produced a certificate dating back to his initial engagement. According to the order, the certificate was available with the authorities when the ad hoc employees’ cases were considered for regularisation.

The bench also questioned why the relaxation recommended by the empowered committee had not been considered by the competent authority. Finding that Kumar had been wrongly excluded from consideration and discriminated against compared with similarly placed employees, the court dismissed the government’s petition.

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The high court upheld the tribunal’s direction entitling Kumar to regularisation from May 21, 2016, when his three colleagues were regularised, with related benefits, including pay fixation and seniority.