Prison turns young accused criminal, not reformed: Bombay HC grants bail

The court said prolonged incarceration could make young accused lose faith in society, expose them to abuse, and push them towards criminality.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 12:14 PM IST
prison without trial jail bail plea article 21 youth bombay high courtThe Bombay High Court was dealing with a bail plea of a 25-year-old man. (AI-generated Image)
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Observing that incarceration can cause disproportionate harm to young offenders, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 25-year-old murder accused who spent over five years in custody awaiting trial. The court said every reasonable opportunity should be explored to help the young accused reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate into society, rather than remain exposed to prison life.

Justice Milind J Jadhav was dealing with a plea of a man accused in a 2018 murder case registered against him and was seeking bail. He had been in custody for over five years while the trial remained pending.

“There are several harms of incarceration which are inflicted disproportionately on the youth. This is the reason why the court feels that any / every semblance of a chance towards a reformative approach in punishment should be adopted, especially in the case of young offenders,” the court said on August 31.

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Considering the bail application, the court said that it feels that reform and rehabilitation of the undertrial accused needs to be considered, especially when the age of the accused person is young so that he gets an opportunity / or is allowed to reform, rehabilitate and earn his livelihood honourably from the perspective of social integration.

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“This is a chance which the court must take considering the young age of the accused person. The applicant is very young. If the applicant is incarcerated in prison further, there is every possibility that he might lose faith in the institution and society at large and may tread the path of criminality or would waste his life. Incarceration in prison exposes many youth to abuse, as is shown statistically,” it noted.

Over 5 years jail without trial

The court was hearing a bail application filed by a 25-year-old man, Shubham Balasaheb Takale, who was facing charges under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 141 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC.

Justice Milind N Jadhav Bombay High Court Justice Milind N Jadhav heard the matter on August 31.

He sought bail citing his prolonged incarceration, the delay in trial, his young age, and his fundamental right to a speedy trial and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

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“Opportunity to become good citizen in society”

The court observed that the man’s prolonged incarceration of five years and three months while remaining an undertrial raised serious concerns under Article 21, particularly his right to speedy trial.

The court noted that although the trial had commenced, only three of around 35 witnesses had been examined, making completion of the trial in the foreseeable future unlikely.

It reiterated that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception”, and that pre-trial detention should not become punitive because an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The court stressed that speedy trial is a fundamental right under Article 21 and that an accused should not be subjected to unnecessarily long incarceration before conviction.

It also emphasised the man’s young age, observing that prolonged imprisonment could expose young offenders to a criminal environment and potentially push them further towards criminality. The court said a reformative and rehabilitative approach should be considered for young undertrials.

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“Considering the applicant’s age, if he is enlarged on bail, the court is hopeful that his family will undoubtedly do their duty to make every effort and attempt to reform and aid the applicant in leading a reformed life while on bail rather than keep him in prison and expose him to a criminal outlook and life in prison,” the ruling said.

The court underscored that every opportunity or to that extent risk should be constructively taken by the court in the case of young offenders, accused before committing such accused to further custody and give such accused an opportunity to become a good citizen in society.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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