Prison officials to report to Karnataka HC on undertrials after man languishes for 4 years without court production

The undertrial has been languishing in the Bengaluru central prison since his arrest in 2021. (File photo)

After an undertrial remained in jail for four years without being produced in court, Karnataka’s prisons department has given an undertaking to the high court to identify undertrial prisoners languishing in jails without being produced in court.

The story of the languishing prisoner, Imran Babu, alias Kulla, now 28, emerged last week after his advocates filed two separate petitions in the Karnataka High Court challenging a 2019 theft case against him and a 2021 drug peddling case for which he had been arrested and imprisoned in December 2021.

The advocates informed the high court that the HAL police in the Whitefield region had reported Imran to be “not traceable” to receive a non-bailable warrant issued in 2022 (in the 2019 theft case), despite the accused being lodged in the Bengaluru central prison since 2021 in the drug case.