Retired principal loses Rs 3.7 lakh to cyber fraud, Kerala High Court orders SBI refund

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Kerala High Court noted that the petitioner had lodged a complaint on the same day that the fraudster had allegedly siphoned off the amount from her savings bank account.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 12:54 PM IST
State Bank of India SBI Kerala High CourtThe court found that the bank had taken no steps to ensure that the amount was credited back to the woman’s account, nor did it take action after the police identified the fraudster. (AI-generated image)
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The Kerala High Court recently directed the State Bank of India (SBI)  to refund Rs 3.73 lakh to a retired college principal after a cyber fraudster allegedly siphoned the amount from her savings account.

Justice Harisankar V Menon set aside the banking ombudsman’s order rejecting the woman’s complaint, observing that she had reported the fraudulent transactions to the bank on the same day, but the bank failed to take steps to restore the money.

“This Court also notices that, as soon as the fraudster siphoned off the amount from the petitioner’s savings bank account, a complaint was also lodged by the petitioner, as is clear from the SMS…Though the complaint was lodged on the very same day, the bank has not taken any steps for ensuring that the amounts debited are recredited to the petitioner’s account,” the order dated October 5 read.

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Why court granted relief

According to the petitioner, she had received an SMS on July 13, 2019, informing her that her debit card was proposed to be blocked and could be reactivated online. She subsequently received a call from the same number, with the caller repeating the claim that her card had been blocked and that she needed to provide certain details to reactivate it.

The caller asked her to share a one-time password (OTP) for registering the “State Bank Secure App”. Although the message cautioned her against sharing the OTP with anyone, she provided it to the caller. Soon afterwards, Rs 3.73 lakh was debited from her account.

Kerala High Court Justice Harisankar V Menon Justice Harisankar V Menon set aside the banking ombudsman’s order rejecting the petitioner’s complaint.

The petitioner immediately contacted the bank’s customer care service, after which her internet banking account was blocked. She also lodged complaints with the bank and the police. The police investigation found that a person from West Bengal had used the details and siphoned off the money. However, the amount was not refunded, prompting her to approach the banking ombudsman. The ombudsman rejected her complaint.

The court noted that the petitioner had lodged a complaint as soon as the fraudster siphoned off the amount from her savings bank account. It, however, found that the bank had taken no steps to ensure that the debited amount was credited back to her account. The bank had also failed to take further action even after the police identified the fraudster.

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“The fact that the petitioner was not privy to the fraud is also clear from the report filed by the police authorities,” it added.

The court held that the case fell within the zero-liability provision under a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular which provides for zero liability for a bank customer who loses money in an unauthorised electronic transaction because of a third-party breach, where neither the bank nor the customer is at fault. The customer must notify the bank within three working days of receiving communication from the bank about the unauthorised transaction.

The high court thus directed SBI to refund the loss of Rs 3.73 lakh within four weeks. “The 2nd respondent Bank is directed to make good the loss of Rs 3,73,000 as stipulated under…Circular, as expeditiously as possible, at any rate, within a period of four weeks,” the order read.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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