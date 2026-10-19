Retired principal loses Rs 3.7 lakh to cyber fraud, Kerala High Court orders SBI refund

The Kerala High Court recently directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund Rs 3.73 lakh to a retired college principal after a cyber fraudster allegedly siphoned the amount from her savings account.

Justice Harisankar V Menon set aside the banking ombudsman’s order rejecting the woman’s complaint, observing that she had reported the fraudulent transactions to the bank on the same day, but the bank failed to take steps to restore the money.

“This Court also notices that, as soon as the fraudster siphoned off the amount from the petitioner’s savings bank account, a complaint was also lodged by the petitioner, as is clear from the SMS…Though the complaint was lodged on the very same day, the bank has not taken any steps for ensuring that the amounts debited are recredited to the petitioner’s account,” the order dated October 5 read.