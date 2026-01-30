‘Prima facie doubtful’: Why Kerala High Court granted bail to 5 men accused of caste based abuse during local body polls

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to five men accused of assault and caste-based abuse during the December 2025 local body polls, and observed that the allegations appeared prima facie “doubtful” and rooted in political conflict.
The petitioners have a case in which they also made a complaint regarding the violation of election rules, though no crime was registered against them.
Having considered the factual matrix involved in this case, which arose out of political rivalry, that too on the date of the election, the prosecution’s case and the allegations would require investigation to find the truth.
Prima facie, the allegations raise some doubts.
In that case, the prisoners can be enlarged on anticipatory bail by imposing conditions.
Even though the involvement of one of the accused in three more crimes is a negative factor, according to the counsel for the petitioners, in two of the cases, the accused was acquitted/quashed, and copies of the verdict have been produced by the counsel.
To avoid discrimination among the accused on the same footing, they can be enlarged on bail.
According to the first information statement, on December 9, 2025, on the day of local body elections, the petitioners, who do not belong to either the scheduled caste or the scheduled tribe community, allegedly reached the office of the de facto complainant, a member of the Parava community along with others by stating that none of the members of the Parava colony would be spared.
On this premise, the prosecution alleged commission of offences punishable under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 296(b) (obscene acts and songs) read with Section 3(5) (When a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all, each of such persons is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 as well as under Sections 3(1)(s) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (for short, ‘the SC/ST (POA) Act’, by the accused persons.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More