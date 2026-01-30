‘Prima facie doubtful’: Why Kerala High Court granted bail to 5 men accused of caste based abuse during local body polls

The Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of five individuals accused of assault and caste-based abuse. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to five men accused of assault and caste-based abuse during the December 2025 local body polls, and observed that the allegations appeared prima facie “doubtful” and rooted in political conflict.

Justice A Badharudeen was hearing the plea against an order of the trial court, which denied anticipatory bail to the five men, who were facing charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant provisions of BNS.

Justice A Badharudeen said that prima facie, the allegations raise some doubts. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice A Badharudeen said that prima facie, the allegations raise some doubts. (Image enhanced using AI)

“It is seen that the entire case emerges from a political rivalry that occurred on the date of the local body election between two rival political parties,” the court observed on January 29.