Pressuring husband to leave aged, widowed mother is cruelty: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court recently dissolved a couple’s marriage, observing that pressuring a husband to abandon his elderly widowed mother amounts to mental cruelty.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla allowed the husband’s appeal filed against the trial court’s order that had dismissed his petition seeking either to resume cohabitation or, alternatively, a divorce.

“The uncontroverted pleadings and the supporting evidence which has admittedly not been tested by cross-examination clearly establishes that there is no reason to disbelieve evidence…that the appellant was compelled to abandon his 68-year-old widowed mother; and that is sufficient to constitute cruelty, particularly mental cruelty,” the September 21 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Why court dissolved the marriage

The husband had alleged that his wife repeatedly pressured him to live separately from his widowed mother, insulted her and threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases. He further claimed that his wife left the matrimonial home in 2012 and did not return despite his efforts to resume cohabitation.

The husband then moved the trial court seeking restitution of conjugal rights or, alternatively, a divorce. The husband’s counsel told the court that after the petition was registered before the trial court, a notice was issued to the wife but the summons could not be served upon her. The trial court later dismissed his petition ex parte.

Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla stated that the wife had lost sight of the fact that the husband was the only son of his parents. Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla stated that the wife had lost sight of the fact that the husband was the only son of his parents.

The wife did not participate in the proceedings before the family court or the high court despite service of notice.

The high court observed that the attempt to deprive the husband’s mother of her son’s company in the twilight years of her life is a cruel act by the wife. It noted that the wife had lost sight of the fact that the husband was the only son of his parents.

Story continues below this ad

Court points to testimonies

The court also said that the long desertion by the wife was established by the testimonies of her own mother and brother. “The testimony of the witnesses with respect to desertion by the respondent and her conduct, in pressurising/compelling the appellant to abandon the company of his old widowed mother remains unimpeached,” the court observed.

The judge noted that the pleadings and the supporting evidence were admittedly not tested by cross-examination, and there was no reason to disbelieve the evidence supporting the husband’s version.

The court said that dismissing the petition would leave the husband in limbo, without serving the interests of either spouse.

After considering the unchallenged pleadings, along with the oral testimony of witnesses, including that of the mother and brother of the wife, the court held that the husband successfully established the plea of cruelty.

Story continues below this ad

The court, thus, allowed the husband’s prayer for divorce and set aside the family court’s judgment. It left open the wife’s right to seek permanent alimony under the Hindu Marriage Act through an appropriate application.