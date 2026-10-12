Pressuring husband to leave aged, widowed mother is cruelty: Allahabad High Court

The husband had alleged that his wife repeatedly insulted his mother and threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases. He said she left the matrimonial home in 2012 and did not return despite his efforts. The court granted them divorce.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Allahabad High Court divorce cruelty widowed motherThe court also said that the long desertion by the wife was established by the testimonies of witnesses, adding that dismissing the plea would leave the husband in limbo. (AI-generated image)
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The Allahabad High Court recently dissolved a couple’s marriage, observing that pressuring a husband to abandon his elderly widowed mother amounts to mental cruelty.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla allowed the husband’s appeal filed against the trial court’s order that had dismissed his petition seeking either to resume cohabitation or, alternatively, a divorce.

“The uncontroverted pleadings and the supporting evidence which has admittedly not been tested by cross-examination clearly establishes that there is no reason to disbelieve evidence…that the appellant was compelled to abandon his 68-year-old widowed mother; and that is sufficient to constitute cruelty, particularly mental cruelty,” the September 21 order read.

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Why court dissolved the marriage

The husband had alleged that his wife repeatedly pressured him to live separately from his widowed mother, insulted her and threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases. He further claimed that his wife left the matrimonial home in 2012 and did not return despite his efforts to resume cohabitation.

The husband then moved the trial court seeking restitution of conjugal rights or, alternatively, a divorce. The husband’s counsel told the court that after the petition was registered before the trial court, a notice was issued to the wife but the summons could not be served upon her. The trial court later dismissed his petition ex parte.

Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla Allahabad High Court divorce cruelty widowed mother Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla stated that the wife had lost sight of the fact that the husband was the only son of his parents.

The wife did not participate in the proceedings before the family court or the high court despite service of notice.

The high court observed that the attempt to deprive the husband’s mother of her son’s company in the twilight years of her life is a cruel act by the wife. It noted that the wife had lost sight of the fact that the husband was the only son of his parents.

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Court points to testimonies

The court also said that the long desertion by the wife was established by the testimonies of her own mother and brother. “The testimony of the witnesses with respect to desertion by the respondent and her conduct, in pressurising/compelling the appellant to abandon the company of his old widowed mother remains unimpeached,” the court observed.

The judge noted that the pleadings and the supporting evidence were admittedly not tested by cross-examination, and there was no reason to disbelieve the evidence supporting the husband’s version.

The court said that dismissing the petition would leave the husband in limbo, without serving the interests of either spouse.

After considering the unchallenged pleadings, along with the oral testimony of witnesses, including that of the mother and brother of the wife, the court held that the husband successfully established the plea of cruelty.

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The court, thus, allowed the husband’s prayer for divorce and set aside the family court’s judgment. It left open the wife’s right to seek permanent alimony under the Hindu Marriage Act through an appropriate application.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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