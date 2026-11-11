Pressure cooker fails to cook rice, dal despite 3-4 whistles, woman wins Rs 16,700 payout

A woman has won a Rs 16,755 consumer payout after she bought an allegedly defective pressure cooker from a store that did not cook rice and dal properly, even after the prescribed 3-4 whistles. The Visakhapatnam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission held the store, the dealer, and the kitchen appliances company liable for deficiency in service and ordered them to pay her compensation.

President Gudla Tanuja and members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum were hearing a complaint filed by a woman seeking compensation for a branded pressure cooker which she had bought from a store that failed to cook food properly.

“The commission is of the considered opinion that the complainant has undergone reasonable pain and suffering for want of a hassle-free usage of the product, which is a bare requirement. The product in dispute is a base product in day-to-day life. Hence, the opposite parties are liable to pay reasonable compensation and costs,” the October 31 order read.

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The woman claimed that she had purchased a deep pan pressue cooker with a capacity of 4 litres from a store and paid Rs 1,755 for the same through UPI. The woman alleged that on the same day, when she used the cooker for cooking rice, allowing the cooker to function for the normal prescribed 3-4 whistles, the rice was only partially cooked.

The woman stated that when she again used the same cooker to prepare dal on the next day, the same issue continued, prompting her to contact the store for clarification and assistance. The woman contended that when she called the store, they behaved in an “arrogant and insensitive manner,” refusing to provide any immediate remedy and directing her to approach the service centre of the pressure cooker.

The woman said that when she expressed her inability to visit the service centre due to her age and physical limitations, the store itself took the pressure cooker from her and issued a service bill from the company for repairing the cooker, and when the woman did not agree to the repair and requested a replacement, the company left the cooker with the store.

According to the order, during the pendency of the case, the woman was contacted by the company and informed that they had already told the dealer to replace the cooker, but the dealer did not do so.

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‘Functioning properly’

Advocates MS Venkatesh and MK Srinivas, appearing for the store and the company dealer, argued that the store had sent the cooker to the service centre and the service personnel had sent a video to the woman showing that the

cooker was functioning perfectly.

The counsel submitted that they had also offered to accompany the woman to the service centre to verify whether

the pressure cooker was functioning properly or not, but she was “adamant” about not visiting the service centre and continued to demand a replacement. The counsel said that, despite being offered a replacement, even though the cooker was functioning perfectly fine, the woman was demanding “exorbitant” money as compensation.

The counsel urged that the woman had not produced any expert opinion, technical report, or evidence establishing any manufacturing defect in the product. The store and the dealer also stated that the woman was causing them mental trouble through threats of litigation, alleging that she had ties with personnel working in the consumer commission.

The company submitted in its defence that, as per the terms of warranty, the company’s liability during the warranty period was limited to repair or replacement only if there was an “inherent manufacturing defect” in the pressure cooker, and no problem was found in the cooker purchased by the woman, as when the cooker was subjected to operational testing, it was functioning properly.

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‘Goodwill gesture’

The district commission noted that the store, dealer, and the company had failed to produce the warranty contents and had pleaded that, based on a “goodwill gesture,” they were willing to replace the product. The commission questioned that if there was no inherent issue with the cooker, then why the company would forward for goodwill

gestures.

Regarding the contention that the woman had threatened the store and the dealer that she had ties with the consumer commission, the district commission held that the statement was ” defamatory” and was an “attempt to tarnish the image of the commission which are inclusive of derogatory remarks on the complainant in person, who happens to be a woman.”

The bench was of the view that the woman was entitled to a refund of the product, not as a matter of goodwill offer,

but for being a “rightful consumer” exercising her rights as per the Consumer Protection Act. Accordingly, the store, dealer and the company were directed to refund Rs 1,755 to the woman and pay her Rs 12,000 towards compensation for being deficient in extending services. The commission also ordered them to pay Rs 3,000 to the woman as litigation costs.

Additionally, the store and the dealer were also ordered to pay a penalty of Rs 21,000 to the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravathi, for raising concerns over the commission’s functioning with “bald allegations” that the woman had ties with the personnel of the commission.

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Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of stores and brands to ensure that proper products are delivered to the consumers and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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