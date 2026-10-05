Supreme Court gets 3 new judges including its second woman Justice

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed three High Court chief justices — Justices Sunita Agarwal, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh as judges of the Supreme Court.

The appointments were made in exercise of the powers conferred on the President by the Constitution of India, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a post on X on Monday.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India is pleased to appoint the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court of India: https://t.co/AlKUBLvnPI — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) October 5, 2026

Justice Sunita Agarwal is the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, while Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya is the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Both have the Allahabad High Court as their parent High Court.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and has the Jharkhand High Court as his parent High Court.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names on September 28.

While the current working strength of the apex court is 34, once the three new judges formally take the oath, its effective strength will go up to 37.

The top court’s sanctioned strength is 38 judges, including the chief justice of India.

It was recently increased from 34 following the Supreme Court Amendment Act, 2026.

–With PTI inputs