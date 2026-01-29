‘Presence not culpability’: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court bailed an accused in a farmhouse attack case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted the complainant’s claim that the accused attempted to force his family out of the farmhouse. (Image is created using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted bail to an accused in a man’s death arising out of alleged group violence, observing that individual roles must be “specifically established” and that mere presence at the scene of the crime cannot impose the same level of “culpability” on all accused.

Justice Manisha Batra was hearing the plea of a man seeking bail in a case where he, along with other co-accused, was charged in connection with an alleged assault on the complainant’s family members.

Justice Manisha Batra found that the case of the petitioner was on a better footing than that of the other co-accused, who had already been granted the benefit of bail. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Manisha Batra found that the case of the petitioner was on a better footing than that of the other co-accused, who had already been granted the benefit of bail. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The complainant’s father later succumbed to the injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

“In case of group violence, individual roles must be specifically established, and mere presence at the scene of crime cannot impute the same level of culpability to all accused. The absence of such specific evidence militates against the denial of bail,” the court said.