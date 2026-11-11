Premium phone’s display, battery fail within 15 months purchase, man wins Rs 1.77 lakh

A man who bought a premium foldable smartphone in August 2025 faced repeated problems with its display, battery and network despite approaching the authorised service centre. Nearly 15 months after the purchase, the Barnala consumer commission has ordered the retailer, authorised service centre and manufacturer to pay him Rs 1.77 lakh, comprising a full refund, compensation and litigation costs, in its October 30 order.

The Barnala District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Ashish Kumar Grover, and members Urmila Kumari and Navdeep Kumar Garg were hearing a complaint filed by Gurugram-based private firm, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices over a defective smartphone and seeking a refund of Rs 1.62 lakh with interest, Rs 50,000 compensation and Rs 22,000 in litigation expenses.

“The opposite party number 3 (the manufacturer of the handset) has failed to produce any cogent, reliable and trustworthy evidence to prove the fact that the above said mobile phone in question is not having any manufacturing defect or the same is functioning/working properly,” the commission said on October 30.

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The dispute began after the firm purchased a foldable smartphone for Rs 1.62 lakh on August 7, 2025, with a one-year warranty. It alleged that the phone developed repeated problems, including hanging, poor battery backup, display glitches, overheating and network issues, despite visits to the authorised service centre. The firm approached the commission after its request for a replacement or refund was allegedly refused.

Phone develops problems within warranty

According to the complaint, the firm bought a foldable smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs 1.62 lakh on August 7, 2025, with a one-year warranty. Its partner, Deepak Chawla, who bought the phone for personal use, alleged that it soon developed hanging and battery issues. Despite repeated visits to the authorised service centre, the problems persisted. He also alleged that the centre refused to provide job sheets.

The phone stopped working on February 17, 2026, with its display stuck on the manufacturer’s logo. The complainant said the service centre repaired and returned it. On July 21, 2026, it developed pixel damage, overheating and network issues, with the display occasionally going blank while unfolding. He sought a replacement, but alleged that the service centre declined, citing an unrectifiable manufacturing defect.

The manufacturer maintained that the phone was submitted for the first time on July 21, 2026. Its inspection allegedly found a display mark, a dead pixel, scratches and dents. It argued that physical damage was excluded from warranty coverage and the repair was chargeable.

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The complainant refused to pay, it said. The manufacturer also denied refusing repairs and argued that no expert evidence established a manufacturing defect. The retailer and service centre were proceeded against ex parte on September 1, 2026, after failing to appear despite notice.

Commission rejects physical damage defence

The commission noted that the July 21 service request recorded pixel damage, overheating and network issues. Although the manufacturer produced photographs to support its physical damage claim, it failed to submit an expert affidavit or other reliable evidence linking the defects to physical damage.

The commission held that the opposite parties had failed to establish that the handset was free from manufacturing defects or that the problems resulted from physical damage. It also noted that the complaints concerned defects reported during the warranty period and remained unresolved despite approaches to the service centre.

Relying on earlier consumer commission decisions involving defective machinery and mobile phones, it observed that consumers were entitled to relief when defects persisted despite repair attempts. Partly allowing the complaint, the commission ordered a refund of Rs 1.62 lakh with 7 per cent annual interest from August 7, 2025, until payment. It also awarded Rs 10,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation expenses, taking the fixed payout to Rs 1.77 lakh, apart from interest.

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Takeaway

If a product develops repeated defects during the warranty period and the manufacturer fails to establish that the damage was caused by the consumer, buyers can seek a replacement or refund along with compensation for deficiency in service.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Punjab helpline: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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