Court rules pregnant 18-year-old at center of rival marriage claims is free to live on her own terms

The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that the woman was a major as per her date of birth. (AI-generated image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently held that an 18-year-old pregnant woman is free to live according to her own wishes, in a case where two men claimed to be her husband, and it was alleged that her father had earlier sold her and later forcibly took her back to his home with police assistance.

Justices G S Ahluwalia and Deepak Khot were hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who claimed that he had married the woman in March after performing religious rituals and that she was being illegally confined by her father.

“Therefore, considering the fact that the corpus (woman) is a major, this petition is disposed of with the direction that the corpus is free to live as per her own wishes. However, if she lives with the petitioner, then it will not, in any case, legalise her relationship with the petitioner as marriage, unless it is so declared by the competent Court,” the June 8 order read.