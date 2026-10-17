‘Predatory instincts’: Delhi court awards man life term for sexually abusing 13-year-old boy

Citing his “predatory instincts”, previous conviction, and alleged sexual misconduct inside jail, a Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 2020. The court also ordered Rs 10.5 lakh compensation for the survivor, now 20, after finding that the abuse continued for three to four months under threats.

Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Sood, presiding over the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Karkardooma Courts was hearing sentencing arguments of the man who was convicted of offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act on September 29.

“The convict having proven predatory instincts cannot be permitted to be allowed to roam freely or become part of the society so as to endanger other children who due to their innocence and growing age may easily fall prey to the lust of the convict who has shown no remorse even as an under-trial,” the court said on October 14.

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“The convict even while confined behind the bars has continued with his never ending lust for carnal intercourse even upon other under-trial prisoners as is evident from the Jail Superintendent’s report,” it added.

According to the case records, the accused had befriended the boy by luring him with offers of motorcycle rides, cold drinks and samosas. The court found that the child was repeatedly sexually assaulted over three to four months and threatened with the prospect of his obscene photographs and videos being shown to his parents. The case also involved the use and possession of pornographic material involving the child.

Previous conviction, ‘misconduct’ in jail

The court considered the accused’s criminal record and conduct in custody while deciding the sentence. An ‘Interoperable Criminal Justice System’ report showed at least five other FIRs registered against him, apart from other cases. The cases listed included allegations relating to sexual offences, kidnapping, criminal intimidation and assault. The court also noted that he had previously been convicted in a separate case involving offences under the IPC and the Arms Act.

Additional Public Prosecutor Shreyas Pragyan told the court that the accused did not deserve leniency, citing the gravity of the offences and the other FIRs registered against him, including a previous conviction in a separate case.

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The judge referred to two punishment tickets recorded during his imprisonment. One, dated December 6, 2021, concerned an allegation that he had forcibly taken a complainant to a bathroom and attempted to sexually assault him. Another, dated August 17, 2024, concerned allegations of inappropriate touching of another undertrial prisoner.

The court considered these records alongside the findings in the present case and expressed concern about the risk the accused could pose to others. The defence sought the minimum possible punishment, arguing that he could be reformed.

The accused also told the court that he had no movable or immovable property in his name and could not afford prosecution expenses or compensation. The prosecution opposed leniency, arguing that the gravity of the offences and his criminal record warranted a stringent sentence.

Can’t ignore prolonged trauma

The court said sentencing required a balance between the rights of the convict, those of the victim and the purpose of the law. It held that the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating factors.

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The order noted that the child had been subjected to repeated assaults and threats over several months. It also referred to a medical finding that the child’s anal sphincter was lax following the assaults.

Drawing on Supreme Court observations on sentencing, the judge said undue sympathy resulting in an inadequate punishment could undermine public confidence in the justice system. The nature of the offence and the manner in which it was committed, the court said, must guide the sentence.

The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for offences of unnatural sex under the IPC and rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life under Section 6 of the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

He was also sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for using a child for pornographic purposes, fined Rs 5,000 for the offence involving storage of child sexual abuse material with the requisite intent, and sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for criminal intimidation under the IPC.

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The court imposed additional fines of Rs 10,000 each under the provisions concerning the sexual offence, aggravated sexual assault, use of the child for pornographic purposes and criminal intimidation. All sentences were directed to run concurrently.

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The court ordered Rs 10.5 lakh compensation for the 20-year-old survivor, who is pursuing a BSc in Patient Care Management, noting that he had received no interim compensation and suffered serious mental and physical trauma. It held that male child survivors could not be excluded from the gender-neutral POCSO framework.

The District Legal Services Authority, North East Delhi, was directed to deposit the amount in his bank account, with 75 per cent in a fixed deposit for at least three years and 25 per cent available for higher education and rehabilitation. Interest on the deposit will be credited monthly to his savings account.

The court found that the convict could not afford compensation or prosecution expenses. It also granted him credit for the six years, three months and 18 days already spent in custody.