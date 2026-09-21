Supreme Court notice on Pranit More’s plea to club FIRs in ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row

Pranit's More’s counsel said the FIRs in the two states were identical and they should be clubbed. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday sought the response of the Centre and Maharashtra and Haryana governments on a plea by stand-up comedian Pranit More seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him over the “Rs 370 biryani” comment controversy

More’s counsel told a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the FIRs in the two states were identical and they should be clubbed. He added that More had apologised soon after the incident and is ready to face trial.

“I have tendered a public apology. Before the National Commission for Women (NCW), I submitted my apology, but they did not accept it. I was just the host. I understand the gravity. I am ready to face the trial,” the counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, on More’s behalf.