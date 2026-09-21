Supreme Court notice on Pranit More’s plea to club FIRs in ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row

The Supreme Court Monday sought the response of the Centre and Maharashtra and Haryana governments on a plea by stand-up comedian Pranit More seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him over the “Rs 370 biryani” comment controversy
More’s counsel told a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the FIRs in the two states were identical and they should be clubbed. He added that More had apologised soon after the incident and is ready to face trial.
“I have tendered a public apology. Before the National Commission for Women (NCW), I submitted my apology, but they did not accept it. I was just the host. I understand the gravity. I am ready to face the trial,” the counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, on More’s behalf.
“I deleted the video before the FIR,” More also said.
The counsel said More was travelling at the time and his public relations team did not take his approval before publishing the video.
The Rs 370 biryani row
More and web developer Himanshu Jangra had come under the scanner in June this year after a video clip from a Gurugram comedy show surfaced online.
In the footage, Jangra, who was in the audience, recounted a date during which he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. He stated that when the woman subsequently asked him to drop her home, he sought sexual favours in return for the money he had spent.
More, who was hosting the show, was seen laughing at and validating Jangra’s remarks, saying “peak Gurugram content “.
The video drew intense backlash, prompting NCW to intervene on June 11. The Commission expressed grave concern over the normalisation of gender-based entitlement, and its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Haryana’s director general of police (DGP) seeking an Action Taken Report.
Following widespread outrage, both More and Jangra issued public apologies, and Jangra deactivated his Instagram account. The company he worked with fired Jangra over his remarks.
In August 2026, he returned to stand-up comedy with a tour called “Ghayal”.