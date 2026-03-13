Karnataka HC quashes cheating case against Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a criminal case registered against Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother, Gopal, and his nephew, Ajay, who were accused of cheating the wife of a former JD(S) MLA by allegedly promising a BJP ticket to her husband for the Bijapur Lok Sabha seat.

“The petition is allowed, crime stands quashed. It is made clear that the observations made in the course of the order are only for the purpose of consideration of the case under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code. It would not bind any proceedings filed or pending between the same parties,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said while pronouncing the order. A detailed copy of the order has yet to be made available.