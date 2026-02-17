‘Power to arrest not justification’: Allahabad High Court slams UP police for jailing two men in ‘mistaken identity’ cases

Arrest and detention in police lock-up of a person can cause incalculable harm to the reputation and self-esteem of a person, said the Allahabad High Court. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against two men who were arrested in separate cases due to mistaken identity observing that arrest cannot be made mechanically merely because the law permits it.

Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari was hearing a petition by two men alleging arrest due to mistaken identity and allowed their plea and set them free.

“The deprivation of liberty of a person on account of mistaken identity is impermissible in law and strikes at the very root of the guarantee of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,’ said the court on February 9.