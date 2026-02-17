‘Power to arrest not justification’: Allahabad High Court slams UP police for jailing two men in ‘mistaken identity’ cases
The Allahabad High Court was hearing a petition by two men alleging arrest due to mistaken identity and allowed their plea and said person cannot be arrested merely on the suspicion of complicity in an offence.
The Allahabad High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against two men who were arrested in separate cases due to mistaken identity observing that arrest cannot be made mechanically merely because the law permits it.
Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari was hearing a petition by two men alleging arrest due to mistaken identity and allowed their plea and set them free.
Allowing both applications, the high court set aside the cognisance order dated November 17, 2006, the order dated July 1, 2025 and all consequential proceedings against the applicants in both matters.
The court directed the police commissioner of Lucknow, and the superintendent of police, Sitapur, to initiate appropriate action against the erring officers responsible for the negligent arrests and to submit a compliance report within two months.
While refraining from awarding immediate compensation, the court granted liberty to the applicants to approach the high court under Article 226 for appropriate relief in light of the harm suffered due to unlawful arrest.
The reference to compensation jurisprudence signals that the door remains open for monetary redress if the petitioners choose to pursue it.
The petitions arose out of two separate criminal proceedings- one registered in Lucknow for offences of gangrape, causing hurt by means of poison, intoxicating drugs and another at Sitapur for offences of cheating and criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to breach peace.
In both matters, the applicants argued that they were not the real accused but were arrested because their names matched those of the actual suspects.
In the Sitapur case, the defence highlighted discrepancies in parental details.
The complainant’s own testimony indicated that the accused Om Prakash was the son of Sohan Lal and Bhagwati Devi, whereas the applicant’s mother had a different name altogether.
Despite this, the arrest was carried out without reconciling the identifying particulars .
Similarly, in the Lucknow case, the petitioner contended that he had no connection whatsoever with the complainant and that no material evidence existed to link him to the alleged offence.
The court placed the issue within the broader constitutional framework by referring to several landmark judgments of the Supreme Court including Satendra Kumar Antil v. Central Bureau of Investigation which clarified that even in cognizable offences, arrest is not mandatory and must satisfy the necessity test.
Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar which cautioned against routine arrests and mandated safeguards.
Rudul Shah v. State of Bihar, recognising compensation for unlawful detention.
Rabindra Nath Ghosal v. University of Calcutta on awarding compensation in public law proceedings where fundamental rights are violated.
Drawing from these rulings, the court reiterated that arrest cannot be justified merely on suspicion.
There must be reasonable grounds and demonstrable necessity.
