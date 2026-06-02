Important to question those in power to enforce accountability; strong judiciary must: Former judge S Muralidhar

The only way you can really enforce accountability of those in power is a strong judiciary, S Muralidhar said.

Senior advocate and former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Tuesday said it is important to ask questions of whoever is in power to enforce accountability, and the only way to influence accountability of those in power is to have a strong judiciary.

S Muralidhar, who was also a judge in the Delhi High Court, was speaking at the launch of a quiz book in Bengaluru titled ‘Ready for the Challenge’, written by Raghav Chakravarthy, while speaking at a panel discussion on “curiosity, democracy and public life”.

“As a lawyer and, of course, later as a judge, you begin to realise the only way you can really influence accountability of those in power is to have a strong judiciary. A judiciary that lends its hand to people wanting answers from the government. And the more and more judges realise that they are meant to do this very primary fundamental duty as a constitutional court, we’ll have a better country,” he added.