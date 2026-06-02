Important to question those in power to enforce accountability; strong judiciary must: Former judge S Muralidhar

Senior advocate S Muralidhar underlined the importance of asking questions to those "in power to enforce accountability".

Written by: Somya Panwar, Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 08:47 PM IST
S Muralidhar Supreme Court RTIThe only way you can really enforce accountability of those in power is a strong judiciary, S Muralidhar said.
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Senior advocate and former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Tuesday said it is important to ask questions of whoever is in power to enforce accountability, and the only way to influence accountability of those in power is to have a strong judiciary.

S Muralidhar, who was also a judge in the Delhi High Court, was speaking at the launch of a quiz book in Bengaluru titled ‘Ready for the Challenge’, written by Raghav Chakravarthy,  while speaking at a panel discussion on “curiosity, democracy and public life”.

“As a lawyer and, of course, later as a judge, you begin to realise the only way you can really influence accountability of those in power is to have a strong judiciary. A judiciary that lends its hand to people wanting answers from the government. And the more and more judges realise that they are meant to do this very primary fundamental duty as a constitutional court, we’ll have a better country,” he added.

On RTI movement

The former judge also highlighted the power of the RTI movement when he said, “The RTI movement followed with the RTI Act. It came through small protests of this nature, where they were asking questions of the local administration. It’s so important to ask questions of whoever is in power to enforce accountability. Democracy in the court, of course, as a judge, as a lawyer, you keep filing petitions where you don’t get responses from the government otherwise. The government is forced to come and respond to the court.”

Responding to the question on curiosity and its role in his life, S Muralidhar said, “I think curiosity plays a role in democracy; I think the best example to give here. Just to see the power of the people is the MK case movement in Rajasthan.”

He highlighted how people were asking a simple question of their own panchayats. “Money is allocated for projects in this area; what’s happened to that money? Show us the accounts; that’s how the entire movement started, and it’s one of the most powerful tools,” he added.

On Safai Karmachari Andolan being mentioned, he said that the PIL started in 2003, three years before he became a judge; with that, he emphasised, “what we could not have got through RTI applications, and otherwise, we were able to get responses from states across the country.”

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Continuing the conversation of RTI, he said that those responses were denials that there is any manual scavenging happening in the state. “We had to then produce video clips.” He continued, “We had to produce personal testimonies to make them accept that it was happening, and it was a long struggle, so that was another big, big step forward in trying to eradicate the practice; it’s not been entirely successful, but that’s a fight that will go on.”

As a lawyer, and of course later as a judge, you begin to realise that the only way you can really enforce accountability of those in power is a strong judiciary, he said.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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