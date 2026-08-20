Power cut shadows NEET hopes, Gauhati High Court gives relief to Army man’s daughter

The Gauhati High Court allowed a NEET-UG 2026 qualified candidate to make a fresh representation after she missed the deadline for document verification under the ex-serviceman/serving defence personnel quota, allegedly because her remote village had no electricity or internet access during heavy rain. The student, whose father is a serving Army Subedar, had sought consideration under the quota for MBBS admission.

Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair directed the Director of Medical Education (DME), Assam, to consider her representation “sympathetically” and facilitate verification of her documents, while ensuring that no other shortlisted candidate is affected.

“The representation is undertaken by the learned senior counsel for the petitioner, to be filed by 11 am on August 19. In the event of filing such representation by 11 am, the DME, Assam shall consider and dispose of the same sympathetically, by addressing the grievance of the petitioner raised therein,” the August 18 order read.

No electricity, missed deadline

It was placed on record that the girl had cleared NEET-UG 2026 from Kota, Rajasthan, and her father is a serving Army personnel in the rank of ‘Subedar’. Accordingly, she sought consideration under the quota reserved for Ex-Servicemen/Serving Defence Personnel for admission to the MBBS course.

The authorities had issued an educational notice dated August 10, requiring candidates claiming reservation under the special quotas to appear in person for offline document verification. The notice clarified that if a candidate did not appear for verification on the specified date and time, their claim under the particular special quota would stand forfeited.

Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair observed that the MBBS admission process was being carried out in a “structured manner”. Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair

The girl claimed that she lives in a remote and rural part of Assam, where internet access is limited. She said her area remained without electricity from August 10 to August 13 due to heavy rain, leaving her unable to access the internet or other means of receiving the information.

She claimed that she therefore missed the August 12 deadline for document verification, due to circumstances beyond her control. She also pointed out that her name had been included in the provisional Assam State Merit List for NEET-UG 2026.

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Arguments

The student was represented by senior advocate A R Bhuyan, who mentioned a similar case where the court permitted the student to file a detailed representation explaining his condition before the Director of Medical Education (DME), and the Director of Medical Education was directed to consider the said representation sympathetically. He further submitted that the present student, being similarly situated, a similar direction be passed in respect of her also.

Standing counsel D P Borah, on the contrary, submitted that the educational notice dated was complied with by the other claimants for the quotas mentioned, without any objection, and the plea now taken by the girl in the matter would not mandate an acceptance from this court. He further argued that it would not be permissible for the authorities to again carry out such verification by including the Sainik Board Members, when the exercise was already undertaken, and a list of candidates found suitable for being considered against the ex-serviceman/ serving defence personnel quota was prepared and published.

‘Structured process of MBBS admission’

The court observed that the MBBS admission process was being carried out in a “structured manner” and that directly directing the authorities to consider the candidate’s quota claim at this stage could “disrupt” the procedure already being followed.

However, taking note of the student’s grievance, the court permitted her to file a detailed representation before the DME, Assam, explaining her circumstances and seeking verification of her documents for consideration under the ex-serviceman/serving defence personnel quota.

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The court also permitted her to submit the application physically before the DME, Assam, and directed that any decision taken by the authority be communicated to her through the email address or contact number provided by her.

At the same time, the court made it clear that consideration of her representation should not prejudice any candidate already shortlisted under the quota.