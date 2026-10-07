Citing postpartum psychosis, court acquits mother sentenced to life for killing infant

A case in which a mother was convicted for killing her 38-day-old daughter took a different turn before the Gauhati High Court, which found that she may have been going through the rare mental health condition of postpartum psychosis (PPP). The court acquitted the woman in the 2016 case, holding that her confession was inadmissible as it raised concerns of police pressure.

Justices M Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar on October 6 allowed the woman’s appeal against her conviction and life imprisonment by the trial court in September 2023. The court mentioned that PPP is a severe mental condition which develops following delivery, and scientific research has pointed out that childbirth is a “potent trigger” for severe mood disorder. The woman had allegedly told the police that she did not like her daughter from the day she was born.

“Her confessional statement is to the effect that she was mentally unwell and that she did not like her daughter from the day she was born. On trying to understand the case where a mother does not like her newborn child, we have come across rare cases of infanticide due to Postpartum Psychosis,” the court said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

PPP is a rare and severe mental health condition that can develop after childbirth and is distinct from postpartum depression. The court added that women with this health issue can lose touch with reality, and its symptoms may include delusions, hallucinations, severe mood symptoms and cognitive symptoms.

The court, however, said it was not required to decide whether the woman actually had PPP, but noted that the issue should have been considered by the trial court before convicting her.

Justices M Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar held that the woman’s conviction could not be sustained solely on the basis of the inadmissible confession. Justices M Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar held that the woman’s conviction could not be sustained solely on the basis of the inadmissible confession.

Infant goes missing

The woman’s husband lodged a complaint in 2016 stating that his daughter, who was one month and eight days old, had gone missing during the night. During questioning by the police, his wife allegedly confessed in the presence of local witnesses that she had killed the child on October 14, 2016, and thrown the body into the Dikhow River.

Also Read | Mother brings minor son to India flouting US order, Karnataka High Court directs return

The husband, however, said that when he had inquired about the missing infant, the wife stated that she did not know where the baby was. The woman was represented by advocate D Baruah.

Story continues below this ad

‘PPP can put mother, child in danger’

The court pointed out that some symptoms of PPP can be “fleeting and changeable”. It noted that there is a risk to babies in around 35 per cent of PPP cases, as mothers going through the condition may act on false beliefs, incorrectly handle their babies, become severely confused or behave unusually. The court added that such behaviour can be temporary and is caused by the effect of PPP on the brain.

“The National Library of Medicine in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information states that PPP is rare, affecting one and two per one thousand women. However, PPP can develop rapidly and place the life of the mother and infant in danger,” the court mentioned.

It noted that the mother’s confessional statement was signed by a woman head constable who was present when it was recorded. “The same makes the said confessional statement inadmissible as evidence, as the accused cannot be said to be completely free from police pressure or influence at the time of making her confession,” it added.

The court held that the woman’s conviction could not be sustained solely on the basis of the inadmissible confession and that an admission made during the hearing on sentence could not be treated as additional evidence for conviction. It thus set aside the conviction and acquitted her of the charge of murder.