Postmortem report, not Aadhaar, conclusive age proof, rules Madhya Pradesh High Court

Aadhaar card cannot be treated as a conclusive proof of age, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has held in accidental death case involving a minor. While deciding the compensation claim in the matter, the court held that the accident victim’s postmortem had primacy over the Aadhaar card when it came to determining his age.

Justice Amit Seth enhanced the compensation awarded to the parents of the 13-year-old boy who had passed away in a motor accident in December 2019.

“An Aadhaar Card is primarily an identity document and cannot, by itself, be treated as conclusive proof of the age of its holder. On the other hand, the age recorded in the postmortem report is based upon medical assessment conducted in the course of postmortem examination. Therefore, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, this court finds the medical opinion recorded in the postmortem report to be a more reliable basis for determining the age of the deceased,” the November 3 order read.

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The parents of the late boy claimed that their son had passed away in a motor accident that happened on December 24, 2019. The parents contended that their appeal was for enhancement of the compensation amount of Rs 5.45 lakh that was awarded to them by the Bhind Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) by its order dated September 14, 2022.

Justice Amit Seth enhanced the compensation payable to the parents of the late boy by Rs 2.80 lakhs. Justice Amit Seth enhanced the compensation payable to the parents of the late boy by Rs 2.80 lakhs.

‘Not conclusive proof’

Advocate Dharmendra Rishishwar, appearing for the parents, submitted that at the time of the accident, the boy was a minor and his age was held by the MACT to be 14 years, seven months and nine days.

The counsel argued that as per various judgments of the Supreme Court, the notional income should have been based on the minimum wages that were payable to an unskilled workman on the date of the accident, that is Rs 7,950 per month. The counsel stated that the MACT had made an error and the parents were entitled to enhanced compensation.

Advocate Bal Krishna Agrawal, appearing for the insurance company, argued that the determination of the age of the boy as 14 years, seven months and nine days by the MACT, based on the Aadhaar Card, was wrong because, according to the postmortem report, the age of the boy was 13 years.

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The counsel urged that the Aadhaar Card was not conclusive proof for the determination of age, whereas the postmortem report is scientific. The counsel also contended that according to judgments of the Supreme Court, the notional earnings of the late boy should have been multiplied by 15 instead of 18 because the boy was less than 15 years old.

In MACT cases in India, the annual income of a victim is multiplied by a fixed number, which represents an estimated number of working years that the court uses to replace the financial support a family or injured victim lost due to the accident.

New compensation

Noting the guidelines of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the high court decided that the monthly income of the late boy would be taken as Rs 7,950, and consequently his annual income would become Rs 95,40o. The high court further stated that since the age of the boy at the time of the accident was below 15 years, the appropriate multiplier to be applied in the case was 15 and not 18.

To calculate the new compensation, the bench then made a deduction of 50% towards the boy’s personal and living expenses and then multiplied the rest of the amount (Rs.47,700) by 15, and the total compensation for loss of dependency came to be Rs 7.15 lakh. The high court then added Rs 40,000 for each of the parents as compensation towards loss of parental consortium. Rs 15,000 was added towards funeral expenses and an additional Rs 15,000 towards loss of estate.

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Accordingly, the high court held that the parents were entitled to total compensation of Rs 8.25 lakh, not Rs 5.45 lakh as awarded by the MACT, as a result of which the compensation was enhanced by Rs 2.80 lakh.