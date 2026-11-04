Post office savings stuck for 3 years, 60-year-old woman wins Rs 1.15 lakh payout

A 60-year-old woman deposited Rs 1 lakh at a post office in November 2023 for a senior citizens’ savings scheme (SCSS) and paid another Rs 500 to open a savings account. Nearly three years later, she still had neither a deposit certificate nor a passbook. When she sought answers, she was allegedly told that the postmaster had misappropriated the money and fled. Now, a Karnataka Consumer Commission has ordered the postal department to ordered the postal department to pay her Rs 1.15 lakh.

The Gadag District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president A G Maldar and member Dr Manjunath M Bammanakatti were hearing a complaint of Lalitha, a resident of Naregal in Gadag district against the postmaster of Kondikoppa Post Office and the Superintendent of Post Offices, Gadag alleging that the post office had failed to issue her SCSS deposit certificate and savings bank passbook or refund the Rs 1,00,500 she had deposited, and sought a refund with interest and compensation for the financial loss and mental agony.

“The Department cannot escape liability merely because the amounts were not accounted for in its records, as the duty to account for the money received and issue the requisite documents rested with the concerned official and any failure in this regard cannot automatically be attributed to the complainant,” the commission said on October 29.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The dispute began on November 14, 2023, when Lalitha said she handed over the money to the branch postmaster. She produced two cash receipts bearing his signature and the post office seal, but said the promised documents never reached her.

Woman repeatedly sought deposit documents

Lalitha said she paid Rs 1 lakh towards an Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) account and Rs 500 for a savings bank account. The postmaster allegedly assured her that the deposit certificate and passbook would follow, but neither was issued.

She later learnt that the postmaster had allegedly misappropriated the money including her savings and absconded. She complained to the Superintendent on November 7, 2024. The department’s January 6, 2025, reply asked her to produce the prescribed receipt. She sent a legal notice in March 2026.

The Superintendent argued that Lalitha had not produced the prescribed SB-26(T) receipt and that the SB-103 forms were only application forms. It said departmental records had no entry for Rs 1 lakh and denied deficiency in service. The postmaster was proceeded against ex parte.

Story continues below this ad

Missing records don’t defeat claim

The commission noted that both cash receipts bore the postmaster’s signature and the post office seal. It said the absence of the prescribed receipt could not, by itself, defeat the claim. The department had not provided evidence to discredit the receipts or show they were fabricated.

Missing departmental entries were relevant but not conclusive if an official had received money in connection with his duties. “If an official receives money from a customer for the purpose of making a fixed deposit and opening a savings bank account but fails to account for the same in the departmental records, such failure cannot automatically be used to defeat the customer’s claim,” it observed.

It said accounting for the money and issuing documents were the official’s responsibility. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the commission applied the principle of vicarious liability for officials’ wrongful acts in the course of employment. It found that the receipts and other evidence established payment of Rs 1 lakh for the fixed deposit and Rs 500 for the savings account. Failure to issue documents or refund the money amounted to deficiency in service.

The commission directed the postal authorities to jointly and severally refund Rs 1 lakh with 6 per cent annual interest from November 7, 2024, until payment. It also awarded Rs 10,000 for mental agony and hardship and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs, payable within eight weeks.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

Always insist on an official, duly signed and stamped receipt when depositing money at a post office. Keep the receipts and account-opening documents safely. If the post office fails to issue a passbook or deposit certificate, raise a written complaint with senior postal authorities and preserve all correspondence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

LIC rejects claim over hidden diabetes, widow wins Rs 3 lakh insurance battle after 13 years

Rs 15 bus ride sparks 14-month battle, passenger gets Rs 11,485 from KSRTC

Story continues below this ad

Smartphone ‘explodes’ in pant’s pocket, man wins Rs 1.23 lakh payout