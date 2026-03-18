Post-liberalisation, what should be scope of industry definition, asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked what should be the scope and relevance of the definition of “industry” adopted by it during the socialist phase in 1978 in ‘Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board v R Rajappa’ case after the economic reforms of 1991.

Justice B V Nagarathna, who was part of a nine-judge Constitution Bench revisiting the seven-judge decision that dealt with the definition of industry in the Industrial Disputes Act-1947, said the ruling “came in the 1970s. We have the reforms of 1991, which focussed on liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation. Now, if there is going to be more focus on privatisation and liberalisation, many of the functions which the state was doing would be performed by the private sector. Then what should be the scope of the definition of industry?”